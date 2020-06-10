Eddie Redmayne Speaks Out Against J.K. Rowling's Anti-Trans Tweets

Fantastic Beasts star Eddie Redmayne has spoken out against J.K. Rowling's anti-trans tweets.

Redmayne said in a statement to Variety, "Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself. This is an ongoing process."

He continued, "As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand. I disagree with Jo's comments. Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid. I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse. They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it's time to let them do so."

Redmayne's statement is in response to Rowling, who retweeted a story, which used the term "people who menstruate."

"'People who menstruate.' I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?" Rowling tweeted in response, triggering backlash from her followers.

She then went on to say, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."

Yesterday, Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe also responded to Rowling's statements, saying, "Transgender women are women. Any statement TO THE CONTRARY erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I."

