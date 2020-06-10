VIDEO: Watch the Cast of BECAUSE OF WINN DIXIE Reunite to Sing 'What I Got'

Just last summer, Goodspeed Musicals presented Because of Winn Dixie- a touching tale based on the award-winning novel by Kate DiCamillo and featuring music and lyrics by Duncan Sheik (Spring Awakening) and Tony nominee Nell Benjamin.

In a Southern town filled with lost souls, a new leash on life is just around the corner when a preacher and his daughter take in a mutt named Winn Dixie. The beloved, award-winning novel about a quirky community learning to get along now sings for the first time in this uplifting musical.

Below, watch as the cast reunites over Zoom to perform "What I Got". Featured performers include: Chloe Cheers, John Edwards, Ryan Halsaver, Jay Hendrix, Brian Michael Hoffman, Veronica James, Isabel Keating, Crystal Kellogg, Jesse Lenat, Ava Loughlin, Jamie Mann, Sophia Massa, Jacqueline Petroccia, David Poe, Nicole Powell, Roz Ryan, Tess Santarsiero, Kacie Sheik, J. Robert Spencer, Ben Stone-Zelman, Josie Todd, Mackenzie Warren, and family members of the cast.

