Experts Agree that Group Singing Remains Unsafe
While the world continues to transition into new phases of life after COVID-19, some question when it might be safe again for group singing. The New York Times reports today that singing is particularly unsafe right now, because of the risk of virus transmission.
University of California, Davis's William Ristenpart told NYT: "[I] would strongly agree with the assessment that singing, especially indoors in enclosed spaces, is a terrible idea right now."
Performing Arts Medical Association's Lucinda Halstead explained: "It's not safe for people to simply return to the choir room and pick things up."
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention have already advised that churches in the US should follow social distancing guidelines as choirs return for services. Other countries, such as Germany and the Netherlands, have have taken stricter measures to prevent the spread of illness- in some cases banning group singing altogether.
How might such precautions eventually effect the return of theatre and more specifically, Broadway? For now, it's too early to say.
New York City is currently in its first phase of re-opening, which triggered the return of manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail operations. It is expect that Phase 2, which will include the reopening of outdoor dining and in-store shopping, will begin by the end of June. Neither phases include the re-opening of Broadway, which as of June 10, is shut down through Labor Day.
