Tickets Back on Sale For EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE; West End Run Extended to Winter 2021
Tickets are now on sale for Everybody's Talking About Jamie, for performances beginning on 2 September 2020, London Theatre Direct reports.
In addition, the show has extended its booking period through 16 January 2021 in an open-ended run.
Read the original story on London Theatre Direct.
Jamie New is sixteen and lives on a council estate in Sheffield.
Jamie doesn't quite fit in.
Jamie is terrified about the future.
Jamie is going to be a sensation.
Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight. With catchy songs by lead singer-songwriter of The Feeling, Dan Gillespie Sells, and book and lyrics by writer Tom MacRae, this funny, fabulous, feel-good, musical sensation has been wowing audiences and critics alike. Sixteen: the edge of possibility. Time to make your dreams come true.
Donations
