Raul Esparza and Samira Wiley to Star in TARTUFFE Molière in the Park Live Stream

Four-time Tony Award-nominee and Obie Award-winner Raúl Esparza and Emmy and SAG Award-winner Samira Wiley will star in a live stream presentation of Richard Wilbur's translation of Molière's TARTUFFE, directed by Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien.

The production is co-presented by Molière in the Park and the French Institute Alliance Française (FIAF) in partnership with the Prospect Park Alliance and LeFrak Center at Lakeside.

Immediately following the two live performances Molière in the Park will be hosting a live Q&A with team members. Attendees can submit questions directly through YouTube, on Twitter, via Facebook Messenger, or via Instagram direct messages during the event or immediately after.

The cast will also include Kaliswa Brewster, Naomi Lorrain, Jared McNeill, Jennifer Mudge, Rosemary Prinz and Carter Redwood.

Molière in the Park's Founding Artistic Director Lucie Tiberghien and Co-Founding Producer Garth Belcon state, "We are disturbed and appalled by the corrosive and dangerously divisive nature of religious double standards and questionable moral righteousness we are currently witnessing. Turning to Tartuffe, with this company of actors and creative team has been healing. Our goal is to reinforce the power of faith, love and respect for every human life, versus religious posturing for economic or political gain."

The production team includes Garth Belcon - MIP Co-Founding Producer, Kris Stone - Production Design, Andrew Carluccio - Video Programmer & Technology Consultant, Paul Pinto - Sound Designer/Composer, Emily Rawson & Jonathan Kokotajlo - Animation, John Freeman/Century Tree - Visual Director, Thyra Hartshorn - Production Manager and Celine Ariniello - Communications & Marketing Associate.

Tartuffe: a dubiously pious crook, happy to use the bible as a prop for personal gain. Oronte: a naive, lost, and aging patriarch, lusting for his fleeting power. When these two forces meet in Molière's timely satire TARTUFFE, division and chaos take over, until lies are exposed and fallacy is extracted from the home.

TARTUFFE streams live on Saturday, June 27 at 2pm EST and 7pm EST. A recording of the stream will be available on MIP's YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/moliereinthepark) through Wednesday, July 1, 2pm EST. Running time is approximately 90 minutes. Viewing is free. Reserve at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/molieres-tartuffe-registration-108729177898. For more info visit https://www.moliereinthepark.org/tartuffe-online.

To appeal to their French speaking audience, hearing-impaired audience and language learners, MIP is offering the option to choose closed captions in French or in English. Please note, closed captioning is only available for the two live performances, not the recorded rebroadcasts.

Molière in the Park was created in the fall of 2018 and is dedicated to bringing yearly, free, inclusive productions of Molière's masterpieces to The LeFrak Center at Lakeside, Prospect Park. Molière is considered one of the world's greatest French satirists and they aim to make his work a vital part of Brooklyn's diverse cultural landscape. Every year they will produce one of his comedies translated into English and bring our community together, free of charge, to experience subversive and timeless theater under the stars.

For more information visit https://www.MoliereInThePark.org.

