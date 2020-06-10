VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Josh Groban appeared on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

During his appearance, he performed his song Your Face.

Josh also shared what his upcoming virtual concert looks like. James also asked Josh about his efforts to support arts education through his foundation "Find Your Light," and what inspired the name for his new song.

Check out both video clips below!

