Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW

Article Pixel Jun. 10, 2020  

Josh Groban appeared on last night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden.

During his appearance, he performed his song Your Face.

Josh also shared what his upcoming virtual concert looks like. James also asked Josh about his efforts to support arts education through his foundation "Find Your Light," and what inspired the name for his new song.

Check out both video clips below!

VIDEO: Josh Groban Performs 'Your Face', Talks Virtual Concert, and More on THE LATE LATE SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Black Lives Matter

Donations

Arts Orgs

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell Sing for Hope with a HAIRSPRAY Anthem
  • VIDEO: Public Theater Artists Perform 'Ring of Keys' From FUN HOME
  • VIDEO: THRILLER LIVE! Cast Members Release 'I'll Be There' in Support of Black Lives Matter
  • VIDEO: Kerry Washington Shares Her Opinions on the Protests: 'Democracy Works if We All Show Up'