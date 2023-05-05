Wake Up With BWW 5/5: Meet the Tony Nominees, Plus a Message From Krysta Rodriguez!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include a first look at Grey House on Broadway! The play is now in previews and you can check out an all new photos from the production below!

The 2023 Tony nominees met the press yesterday and BroadwayWorld was there to photograph all of the action. Below, you can view the full set of photos from the event.

Read reviews for Oliver! at New York City Center Encores! and check out photos of the cast taking their first bows!

The cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Shucked appeared on the TODAY Show yesterday and performed two songs. Check out both videos below!

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Krysta Rodriguez, in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

The cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Shucked appeared on the TODAY Show to perform their opening number, 'Corn.' The performance features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand, and the ensemble of Shucked. Watch the video performance now!. (more...)

FUNNY GIRL, TICK, TICK... BOOM, BYE BYE BIRDIE & More Set for The Kennedy Center's 2023-24 Theater Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts has announced its 2023-2024 Theater season, featuring thrilling Broadway hits and the fifth season of its critically-acclaimed, star-studded Broadway Center Stage series.. (more...)

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW

by Michael Major

Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon and the cast of Shucked took over the TODAY Show Plaza to perform 'Best Man Wins.' Shucked's performances are part of TODAY's Broadway Week, which also featured performances by Camelot, Some Like It Hot, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!. (more...)

Photos: The 2023 Tony Award Nominees Meet the Press!

by Bruce Glikas

See photos of the 2023 Tony Award nominees meeting the press!. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's OLIVER! Takes Their First Bows

by Bruce Glikas

The New York City Center production of Oliver! began performances last night, May 3. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their first bows here!. (more...)

Review Roundup: OLIVER! Opens at City Center Encores!

by Review Roundups

Read the reviews for the New York City Center Encores! Production of Oliver!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

An all new photo has been released of the cast of Grey House, which is now playing on Broadway! Grey House is now in previews, and officially opens on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at the Lyceum Theatre (149 West 45th Street) on Broadway.. (more...)

Broadway's Brittney Johnson is Expecting a Baby

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Brittney Johnson has announced that she is expecting a baby! . (more...)

Video: Watch Ariana DeBose Perform the DREAMGIRLS-Inspired 'It's Over' in SCHMIGADOON!

by Michael Major

Ariana DeBose kicked off the final episode of Schmigadoon! season two by belting out 'It's Over.' The song is heavily inspired by 'Hard to Say Goodbye, My Love' from Dreamgirls. The seond season of Schmigadoon! also featured references to Chicago, Pippin, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!. (more...)

