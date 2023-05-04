Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW

Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon and the cast of Shucked took over the TODAY Show Plaza this morning to perform "Best Man Wins."

Earlier in the episode, the company also performed the musical's opening number, "Corn." Watch that performance here.

Shucked's performances are part of TODAY's Broadway Week, which also featured performances by Camelot, Some Like It Hot, and more. Check out the performances and see what's next here.

Cahoon, who is nominated for a Tony for his performance in Shucked, was joined by Grey Henson, Andrew Durand, and the ensemble of Shucked, including Jimmy Brewer, Dwayne Clark, Scott Stangland, and Quinn VanAntwerp.

Along with Cahoon, Shucked has been nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and more. Check out the 2023 Tony Award nominations here.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Watch the performance here:



