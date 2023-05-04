Broadway's Brittney Johnson is Expecting a Baby

Brittney Johnson has announced that she is expecting a baby!

Johnson was the first Black actress to assume the iconic role of Glinda in Wicked on Broadway. She played her final performance as Glinda on February 12, 2023.

Brittney Johnson has appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables (Eponine), Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls.

