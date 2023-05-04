Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW

Shucked is nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

The cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Shucked appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform their opening number, "Corn."

Later on in the episode, Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon led the cast in a performance of "Best Man Wins." Watch the performance here.

The performance is the third in the lineup of TODAY's Broadway Week, which also featured performances by Camelot, Some Like It Hot, and more. Check out the performances and see what's next here.

The performance features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand, and the ensemble of Shucked, including Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp.

Earlier this week, Shucked was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and more. Check out the 2023 Tony Award nominations here.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Watch the performance here:






BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Photos: Glenn Close visits SHUCKED on Broadway Photo
Photos: Glenn Close visits SHUCKED on Broadway

Check out a photo of Glenn Close visiting Shucked on Broadway!

Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway! Photo
Get $49 Tickets to SHUCKED on Broadway!

There has never been a better time to snag tickets to see the most talked about show of the Broadway season! Shucked is bringing audiences to their feet eight times a week at the Nederlander Theatre and you can see it for as little as $49!

Watch: Hear the New Song Maybe Love From SHUCKED Photo
Watch: Hear the New Song 'Maybe Love' From SHUCKED

The all new song “Maybe Love' has been released from the forthcoming Shucked – Original Broadway Cast Recording. The song is performed by 2023 Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Caroline Innerbichler.

Video: SHUCKED Stars Appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Photo
Video: SHUCKED Stars Appear on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Over the weekend, Alex Newell, Grey Henson, and Ashley D. Kelley sat down on Good Morning America to discuss Shucked on Broadway. The segment also featured the show's viral fanbase, with some audience members also seeing the show up to 10 times. The video shared new production footage, including a look at the show's opening number, 'Corn.'


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU