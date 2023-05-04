Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW

The cast of the Tony-nominated Broadway musical Shucked appeared on the TODAY Show this morning to perform their opening number, "Corn."

Later on in the episode, Tony nominee Kevin Cahoon led the cast in a performance of "Best Man Wins." Watch the performance here.

The performance is the third in the lineup of TODAY's Broadway Week, which also featured performances by Camelot, Some Like It Hot, and more. Check out the performances and see what's next here.

The performance features Grey Henson, Ashley D. Kelley, Kevin Cahoon, Caroline Innerbichler, Andrew Durand, and the ensemble of Shucked, including Jimmy Brewer, Audrey Cardwell, Dwayne Clark, Rheaume Crenshaw, Jaygee Macapugay, Scott Stangland, Yasmeen Sulieman, and Quinn VanAntwerp.

Earlier this week, Shucked was nominated for nine Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score, and more. Check out the 2023 Tony Award nominations here.

What do you get when you pair a semi-neurotic, New York comedy writer with two music superstars from Nashville? A hilarious and audacious farm-to-fable musical about the one thing Americans everywhere can't get enough of: corn. Shucked is the new musical comedy that proves sometimes tearing down a few walls, rather than growing them, is the only way to preserve our way of life. Shucked is about to turn Broadway on its ear and offer a kernel of hope for our divided nation.

Watch the performance here:



