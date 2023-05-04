Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's OLIVER! Takes Their First Bows

The New York City Center production of Oliver! began performances last night, May 3. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their first bows below!

The production is led by Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Julian Lerner as The Artful Dodger, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney.

The ensemble includes William Thomas Colin, Charity Angel Dawson, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Zachary Downer, Sam Duncan, William Foon, Ethen Green-Younger, Jeff Kready, Jenny Laroche, Devin Miles Lugo, Morgan Marcell, Lindsay Roberts, Eliseo Roman, Michael Cash Savio, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Lionel Bart's Oliver! is set to run May 3 - 14, 2023. The musical is directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with choreography by Lorin Latarro, and new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Deborah Stein joins the team as Concert Adaptor and Alisa Solomon will support as a consultant for the production.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas