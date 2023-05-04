Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's OLIVER! Takes Their First Bows

Lionel Bart's Oliver! is set to run May 3 - 14, 2023.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards Photo 2 SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT Lead Nominations for 2023 Drama Desk Awards
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 4 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY

The New York City Center production of Oliver! began performances last night, May 3. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their first bows below!

The production is led by Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Julian Lerner as The Artful Dodger, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney.

The ensemble includes William Thomas Colin, Charity Angel Dawson, Julian Marcus DeGuzman, Zachary Downer, Sam Duncan, William Foon, Ethen Green-Younger, Jeff Kready, Jenny Laroche, Devin Miles Lugo, Morgan Marcell, Lindsay Roberts, Eliseo Roman, Michael Cash Savio, and Jacob Keith Watson.

Lionel Bart's Oliver! is set to run May 3 - 14, 2023. The musical is directed by Encores! Artistic Director Lear deBessonet with choreography by Lorin Latarro, and new Encores! Music Director Mary-Mitchell Campbell leading The Encores! Orchestra. Deborah Stein joins the team as Concert Adaptor and Alisa Solomon will support as a consultant for the production.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas




BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Photos: The Cast of New York City Centers OLIVER! Takes Their First Bows Photo
Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's OLIVER! Takes Their First Bows

The New York City Center production of Oliver! began performances last night, May 3. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of the cast taking their first bows here!

Video: Lilli Cooper, Raul Esparza And More Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo
Video: Lilli Cooper, Raul Esparza And More Lead OLIVER! at New York City Center

See first look video of the New York City Center production of Oliver! The production is led by Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Julian Lerner as The Artful Dodger, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney.

Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center Photo
Video: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at New York City Center

Watch rehearsal footage of Julian Lerner, Benjamin Pajak, and the cast of the City Center Encores! production of OLIVER!

Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at Encores! Photo
Photos: Go Inside Rehearsals for OLIVER! at Encores!

Rehearsals are underway for the New York City Center production of Oliver! The production will be led by Lilli Cooper as Nancy, Raúl Esparza as Fagin, Julian Lerner as The Artful Dodger, Tam Mutu as Bill Sikes, Brad Oscar as Mr. Bumble, Benjamin Pajak as Oliver Twist, and Mary Testa as Widow Corney. Check out first photos of the cast in rehearsals!


From This Author - Bruce Glikas

Photos: The Cast of New York City Center's OLIVER! Takes Their First BowsPhotos: The Cast of New York City Center's OLIVER! Takes Their First Bows
Photos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Cocktail ReceptionPhotos: Inside the 2023 Chita Rivera Awards Nominees Cocktail Reception
Photos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the PressPhotos: The Cast of SPAMALOT at the Kennedy Center Meet the Press
Photos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on BroadwayPhotos: Julianne Hough Visits SIX on Broadway

Videos

Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video Video: Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun Video
Meet the Director of HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL, Jeff Calhoun
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season Video
How Tony Nominees Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman Heated Up this Broadway Season
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy Video
Watch Ramin Karimloo and Amelia Milo Get Ready to Bring THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA to Italy
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU