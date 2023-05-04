Video: Watch Ariana DeBose Perform the DREAMGIRLS-Inspired 'It's Over' in SCHMIGADOON!

The complete second season of Schmigadoon! is now streaming on Apple TV+.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!

Ariana DeBose kicked off the final episode of Schmigadoon! season two by belting out "It's Over."

The song is inspired by "Hard to Say Goodbye, My Love" from Dreamgirls. The seond season of Schmigadoon! also featured references to Chicago, Pippin, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, and more. Check out all of the references in the second season of Schmigadoon here. Listen to the soundtrack for the second seaso here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy included new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

Watch the performance here:






BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale Photo
Interview: Kristin Chenoweth & Alan Cumming Talk SCHMIGADOON! Finale

Kristin Chenoweth and Alan Cumming are back together for season two of Schmigadoon, teaming up for a bloody-good parody of Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. BroadwayWorld sat down with Cumming and Chenoweth, who spilled on filming their big musical number, wanting to play their Sweeney Todd roles IRL, the Schmigadoon groupchat, and more!

Listen: Hear the SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Soundtrack Photo
Listen: Hear the SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Soundtrack

The album’s 26 vocal tracks are performed throughout the series’ 6 episodes by returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit as well as season two newcomers Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page.

Video: First Look at the SCHMIGADOON! Season Finale Photo
Video: First Look at the SCHMIGADOON! Season Finale

Apple TV+ has shared a new sneak peek for the final episode of Schmigadoon!, which is set to be released on Wednesday, May 3. In episode six, “Over and Done,” Will there be a happy ending? Josh and Melissa are presented with a life-changing choice. Watch the new sneak peek video with Aaron Tveit and Dove Cameron now!

Video: Watch Cecily Strong Belt Out Its My Turn Now in SCHMIGADOON! Photo
Video: Watch Cecily Strong Belt Out 'It's My Turn Now' in SCHMIGADOON!

In the latest episode of Schmigadoon!, Melissa (Cecily Strong) took to the stage to belt out 'It's My Turn Now,' a reference to 'Maybe This Time' from Cabaret. The latest episode of Schmigadoon also parodied songs from Jesus Christ Superstar, Promises Promises, Little Shop of Horrors, and more. Watch the video of the performance now!


From This Author - Michael Major

Tom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality SeriesTom Schwartz, Tinashe & More Will Head to 'Mars' in Fox's STARS ON MARS Reality Series
Video: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Ed Sheeran Opens up About the Copyright Infringement Case on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Jaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBSJaime Camil to Host LOTERÍA LOCA Game Show For CBS
The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'The Ries Brothers Release 'Strange Times'

Videos

VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera Video VIDEO: Get A First Look At Ivo van Hove's DON GIOVANNI at the Met Opera
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Best Man Wins' on the TODAY SHOW
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON! Video
Watch Ariana DeBose Parody DREAMGIRLS in SCHMIGADOON!
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW Video
Watch SHUCKED Perform 'Corn' on the TODAY SHOW
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU