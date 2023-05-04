Video: Watch Ariana DeBose Perform the DREAMGIRLS-Inspired 'It's Over' in SCHMIGADOON!

Ariana DeBose kicked off the final episode of Schmigadoon! season two by belting out "It's Over."

The song is inspired by "Hard to Say Goodbye, My Love" from Dreamgirls. The seond season of Schmigadoon! also featured references to Chicago, Pippin, Cabaret, Sweeney Todd, and more. Check out all of the references in the second season of Schmigadoon here. Listen to the soundtrack for the second seaso here.

Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of "Schmigadoon!" will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of '60s and '70s musicals.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy included new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

