Wake Up With BWW 5/25: HADESTOWN and GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Announce Broadway Return Dates, and More!

Hadestown and Girl From the North Country have just announced their Broadway return dates! Hadestown will reopen on September 2, with Girl From the North Country coming on October 13.

Additionally, Thoughts of a Colored Man is set to come to Broadway on October 31. The production will star Dyllón Burnside, Keith David, Luke James, and more.

1) Breaking: HADESTOWN Will Return Way Down to Broadway on September 2; Plus Update on Tour

As of now, Hadestown will be the first production to reopen on Broadway since the shutdown began in March 2020.. (more...)

2) Timothee Chalamet Will Sing and Dance in New Musical Film WONKA

'Paddington' producers Paul King and David Heyman will produce the film, which is based on a script by humorist Simon Rich.. (more...)

3) Breaking: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Return to Broadway on October 13; New Music Video Released!

Today, on Bob Dylan's birthday, it was announced that Girl From The North Country will resume performances on Broadway on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Conor McPherson reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl From The North Country - the new musical about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home. . (more...)

4) VIDEO: Original Jamie & Cathy, Norbert Leo Butz and Lauren Kennedy, Reunite to Sing THE LAST FIVE YEARS!

Watch the original team of the world premiere production of Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS recently reunited for the 20th year anniversary! The online event featured never-before-told stories and two new performances of the musical's hit songs.. (more...)

5) Breaking: Dyllón Burnside, Keith David, Luke James & More to Star in THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN; Opening on Broadway on October 31

Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization announced complete casting for Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Borodin's Prince Igor Starring Oksana Dyka, Anita Rachvelishvili, Sergey Semishkur, Ildar Abdrazakov, Mikhail Petrenko, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Gianandrea Noseda. Production by Dmitri Tcherniakov. From March 1, 2014.

- Stars in the House returns tonight at 8pm with HERE LIES LOVE with guest host Jose Llana along with Ruthie Ann Miles, Conrad Ricamora, Melody Butiu, Jeigh Madjus, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jaygee Macapugay and Renee Albulario.​

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

What we're geeking out over: Taylor Iman Jones Takes on Cruella de Vil in New Music Video

A Cruella 2021 Music Video starring Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton, The Devil Wears Prada) has been released in honor of the new Disney Cruella film.

This Cruella music video is a part the weekly #MagicMondays series from performer and director Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman)! Catch a brand new Disney-inspired video packed with Broadway performers every week through June 21st on his YouTube page.

What we're watching: Get A First Look At The South Korean Cast Of BEETLEJUICE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at performances from the Korean cast of BEETLEJUICE. Watch as the company performs 'Dead Mom' and 'Say My Name' below!

The production is scheduled to open in June 2021, and perform a limited run through August at the Sejong Arts Center in Seoul.

