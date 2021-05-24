VIDEO: THE LAST FIVE YEARS Original Team Reunites For the Musical's 20th Anniversary

Watch the original team of the world premiere production of Jason Robert Brown's THE LAST FIVE YEARS recently reunited for the 20th year anniversary! The online event featured never-before-told stories and two new performances of the musical's hit songs.

On May 23, 2001, a brand new musical opened at Northlight Theatre, changing the face of musical theatre and the lives and careers of its creators and stars. Twenty years later, the original team reunited to talk about the landmark world premiere production of THE LAST FIVE YEARS.

The panel included Jason Robert Brown, Norbert Leo Butz, Lauren Kennedy, BJ Jones, and Daisy Prince.

THE LAST FIVE YEARS was first presented by Northlight Theatre (BJ Jones, artistic director, Richard Friedman, executive director) at the North Shore Center for the Performing Arts, Skokie, Illinois, on May 23, 2001. Set and costumes by Beowulf Boritt, lighting by Christine Binder, sound by Rob Milburn and Ray Nardelli, casting by Mark Simon, musical direction by Thomas Murray, and direction by Daisy Prince. The stage manager was Patty Lyons. The cast was Norbert Leo Butz (Jamie) and Lauren Kennedy (Cathy).