Breaking: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Will Return to Broadway on October 13; New Music Video Released!

Today, on Bob Dylan's birthday, it was announced that Girl from the North Country will resume performances on Broadway on Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Conor McPherson reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl From The North Country - the new musical about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

Find out what other shows are reopening, and when, here!

Girl From The North Country began performances on Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Belasco Theatre and opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, before Broadway was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bob Dylan once said 'You should always take the best from the past, leave the worst back there and go forward into the future,'" said producers Tristan Baker and Charlie Parsons. "We are thrilled to go forward by welcoming audiences safely back to The Belasco this fall and reunite with our beloved Broadway family. At the heart of Girl From The North Country is the Depression-era story about a community coming together to find hope while facing hardships during difficult and uncertain times. After the turbulent past year of experiencing great pain, suffering, and loss, the global pandemic has tested our resolve and resilience in countless ways, revealing in the process the deep divides and inequities in our society, and strengthening our commitment to change and moving forward. Girl From The North Country resonates powerfully today, and is a love letter to America celebrating its strength and resilience with the poetry of Bob Dylan's music to unite, heal, uplift, inspire, and illuminate through the darkest of times."

Tickets are on sale now at www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com or www.Telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. Ticket prices range from $39 to $179. As part of the "Buy with Confidence" ticketing policies, tickets purchased for any performance through January 17, 2022 can be refunded or exchanged into any other date until two hours before the performance. You may exchange an order up to three times and refund once per show per month.

All reopening plans will be done in compliance with state and local government COVID-19 protocols and are subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor. Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, increased cleaning and ventilation/filtration enhancements, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theatre owners in conjunction with the State.

Cast members returning to the production include Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham. In addition, Colin Bates will be joining the company and replacing Colton Ryan in the role of Gene Laine.

Additionally, the cast of Girl from the North Country recently reunited outside of the Belasco Theatre for the first time in over a year to film a video love letter to the city as a reminder to us all that Broadway, New York City and everything we love about it, "Ain't Goin' Nowhere."

Watch the video below!

This video is directed by Girl from the North Country's Kimber Elayne Sprawl, and features solos from Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, and John Schiappa, as well as performances from additional cast members Jennifer Blood, Robert Joy, Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Tom Nelis, Colton Ryan, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, and Mare Winningham.

Girl From The North Country features scenic and costume design by Rae Smith; orchestrations, arrangements, and music supervision by Simon Hale, with additional arrangements by Simon Hale and Conor McPherson; lighting design by Mark Henderson; sound design by Simon Baker; movement direction by Lucy Hind; and music direction by Marco Paguia.

The Broadway production of Girl From The North Country is produced by Tristan Baker & Charlie Parsons for Runaway Entertainment, Steven Lappin, Sony Music Entertainment/Sony ATV, David Mirvish, Len Blavatnik, The Dodgers, Eric & Marsi Gardiner, Dianne Roberts, John Gore Organization, Nederlander Presentations, Inc., Tommy Mottola, Independent Presenters Network, Rod Kaats, Diana DiMenna, Mary Beth O'Connor, Barbara H. Freitag, Patrick Catullo, The Old Vic (Artistic Director, Matthew Warchus; Executive Director, Kate Varah; Producer, Georgia Gatti) and The Public Theater (Artistic Director, Oskar Eustis; Executive Director, Patrick Willingham; Director of Public Theater Productions, Mandy Hackett), with Aaron Lustbader serving as Executive Producer.

Learn more at www.NorthCountryonBroadway.com.