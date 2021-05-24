WATCH: Taylor Iman Jones Takes on Cruella de Vil in New Music Video

Click Here for More Articles on Stream Now

A Cruella 2021 Music Video starring Taylor Iman Jones (Head Over Heels, Hamilton, The Devil Wears Prada) has been released in honor of the new Disney Cruella film.

Check it out below!

This Cruella music video is a part the weekly #MagicMondays series from performer and director Christopher Rice-Thomson (Hamilton, Book of Mormon, Pretty Woman)! Catch a brand new Disney-inspired video packed with Broadway performers every week through June 21st on his YouTube page.

BEHIND THE SCENES:

Rice-Thomson shared his vision for the project. "We wanted to put our own spin on Cruella DeVille and there was no one more perfect to help us do that than the amazing Taylor Iman Jones. I got Greg Dassonville from Dassonvogue to style her in stunning designer looks and once we got her in those dresses, I knew this was going to be a music video like no other!"

This video also stars Clay Rice-Thomson, Omar Hernadez, and Gabe Hyman. Styling Assistant: Emily Britt, Makeup by Katie LaMark, Hair by Maya Perkins,

Director of Photography Josh Drake, Photography by Emily Croft for Croftography, with Carl Culley as the Music Director, Arranger, and Mixing Engineer.