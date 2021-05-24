Breaking: Dyllón Burnside, Keith David, Luke James & More to Star in THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN; Opening on Broadway on October 31

Today, producers Brian Moreland, Ron Simons, Diana DiMenna, Samira Wiley, Sheryl Lee Ralph, The Shubert Organization, and The Nederlander Organization announced complete casting for Thoughts of a Colored Man, the new play by Keenan Scott II, directed by Steve H. Broadnax III. The ensemble cast will feature Dyllón Burnside (FX's "Pose,"), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Da'Vinchi (Showtime's upcoming "Black Mafia Family"), Grammy Award® nominee Luke James (Showtime's "The Chi"), Tony Award® nominee Forrest McClendon (The Scottsboro Boys), Grammy Award nominee Tristan "Mack" Wilds (HBO's "The Wire"), and Tony Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Keith David (Seven Guitars, OWN's "Greenleaf").

The limited engagement of Thoughts of a Colored Man will begin preview performances on Friday, October 1 making it the first new play on Broadway following the shutdown. The new play, which celebrates the vibrant and complex lives of Black men in America, will open Sunday, October 31 at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street) pending Broadway's anticipated return with government approval and following health and safety guidelines.

Tickets for the production will go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 18 at 11 AM ET via www.thoughtsofacoloredman.com, www.telecharge.com, or by calling 800 447 7400.

Prior to the general on sale, tickets will be available exclusively to Audience Rewards® members starting today at 1 PM ET through Tuesday, June 1 at 9:59 AM ET. To join, please visit www.audiencerewards.com. Audience Rewards is the "Official Rewards Program of Broadway & the Arts™." It's a standing ovation for ticket buyers across the nation. Earn valuable ShowPoints every time you buy tickets to participating theatrical productions, live entertainment, and more. Save money by redeeming ShowPoints for free tickets to the events you love or, even better, securing unique experiences and merchandise exclusively curated for Audience Rewards members.

As the sun rises on a single day in the pulsing heart of Brooklyn, seven Black men are about to discover the extraordinary - together. By Keenan Scott II, one of today's boldest new voices, Thoughts of a Colored Man blends spoken word, slam poetry, rhythm, and humor into a daringly universal new play. Welcome to the vibrant inner life of being Black, proud, and thriving in the 21st century.

This richly theatrical mosaic shines brilliant light onto these men, a tight-knit brotherhood, revealing their most triumphant selves. Their vibrant and vulnerable experiences and feelings reverberate far beyond the barbershops and basketball courts of their community. They reveal the deeply human hopes, joys, sorrows, fears, and dreams of all men, all people.

The creative team for Thoughts of a Colored Man includes music by Te'La and Brother Kamau, set design by Tony Award® nominee Robert Brill, co-costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award® winner Toni-Leslie James and Devario D. Simmons, lighting design by Ryan O'Gara, projection design by Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee Sven Ortel, and sound design by Mikaal Sulaiman. Calleri, Jensen, & David serve as casting directors for the production.

State Approvals

The anticipated return of Broadway performances is subject to the approval of the NY State Department of Health and the Governor based on the continuing growth of the fully vaccinated population, coupled with an ongoing decline in total Covid 19 cases and positivity rates.

The Department of Health and the Governor will review and approve health protocols in the theater established by the theater owner to assure that the highest safety standards are in place.

Safety Protocols

Broadway is committed to providing healthy and safe facilities for audiences, performers, and staff. Based on CDC and New York State guidelines at the time of performance, protocols may include mask enforcement, vaccination or negative test verification, and more as developed by the theater owners in conjunction with the State.

New protective systems - including sanitization and filtration requirements - will be implemented by the theater to align with federal and state recommendations, and if any regulations change, the theater will follow state, and federal guidelines to maintain safety for all.