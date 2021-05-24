VIDEO: Get A First Look At The South Korean Cast Of BEETLEJUICE

BroadwayWorld has a first look at performances from the Korean cast of BEETLEJUICE. Watch as the company performs 'Dead Mom' and 'Say My Name' below! The production is scheduled to open in June 2021, and perform a limited run through August at the Sejong Arts Center in Seoul.

Beetlejuice tells the story of a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life is upended when she meets a recently deceased couple in her father's new house. Then, when a dastardly demon with a thing for stripes wants to use her for his own nefarious purposes, she has to figure out what is truly important. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that will have you tapping your toes long after you've shuffled off this mortal coil, Beetlejuice is musical unlike anything you will see in this world (or the next).

Beetlejuice is based on the 1988 Academy Award®-winning Geffen Company motion picture presented by Warner Bros. and directed by Tim Burton. The smash hit comedy starred Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin, Geena Davis, Jeffrey Jones, Catherine O'Hara and Winona Ryder with story by Michael McDowell and Larry Wilson.

The Broadway production of Beetlejuice played the Winter Garden Theatre from April 2019 to March 2020. During its run, the show was nominated for 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical and 7 Drama Desk Awards, with set designer David Korins winning the Hudson Scenic Award For Set Design For A Musical.