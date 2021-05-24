Timothee Chalamet Will Sing and Dance in New Musical Film WONKA

Timothee Chalamet will make his singing-and-dancing-onscreen debut in the upcoming musical origin story, "Wonka."

The film is a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" and serves as an origin story of the man who later created an elaborate house of confectionary creations, according to Variety.

"Paddington" producers Paul King and David Heyman will produce the film, which is based on a script by humorist Simon Rich.

Chalamet's stage credits include the West End production of "4000 Miles" and the 2015 Off-Broadway production of "Prodigal Son."

He's best known for his onscreen roles in "Call Me By Your Name," "Lady Bird," "Little Women," "Beautiful Boy," and "The King."