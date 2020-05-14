Wake Up With BWW 5/14: Lin-Manuel Miranda and More Named to Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, have announced the formation of The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery. The board includes Lin-Manuel Miranda and more Broadway leaders.

Disney has announced 'Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2'. The six-episode series will premiere on Disney+ June 26!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: WICKED's Kerry Ellis, Willemijn Verkaik, Rachel Tucker, Louise Dearman, and More Perform 'For Good' in Honor of the Make a Difference Trust

by Stage Tube

23 West End actresses who have played Elphaba or Glinda in WICKED have reunited to perform a stunning rendition of the show's song 'For Good.'. (more...)

2) VIDEO: The Stars of JAGGED LITTLE PILL Visit Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here as he chats with the stars of Jagged Little Pill: Elizabeth Stanley, Derek Klena and Sean Allan Krill.. (more...)

3) Disney Announces INTO THE UNKNOWN: THE MAKING OF FROZEN 2

by TV News Desk

Disney has announced 'Into The Unknown: Making Frozen 2', a six-episode series that will premiere on Disney+ June 26!. (more...)

4) New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of May 11 - New Single From Ben Platt, SIX Vocal Selections, and More!

by Stephi Wild

Need something new to listen to, read, or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases, including a new single from Ben Platt, the Tarrytown cast recording featuring Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Andy Mientus, the Six vocal selections, and more!. (more...)

5) Lin-Manuel Miranda and Broadway Leaders Named To Coalition For NYC Hospitality & Tourism

NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors bureau for the five boroughs of New York City, today announced the formation of The Coalition for NYC Hospitality & Tourism Recovery.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check out our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below continues its #54BelowatHome series tonight at 6:30pm with Andy Karl and Orfeh: Legally Bound! Tune in right on BroadwayWorld here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Britten's Peter Grimes, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Live From Lincoln Center presents the New York Philharmonic with Yo-Yo Ma today at 5:30pm! Watch on Facebook here!

- Mike Messer hosts Rockin' Sing-a-Long, and Ali Solomon hosts Broadway Dance Party, on Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!

- Leave a Light On continue today with Lizzie Bea! Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Watch Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin Explain Next Steps for Broadway, the Future of the Tony Awards and More!

Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin chatted with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge earlier today to explain what yesterday's update means for the future of those 39 shows. "We don't know when we're coming back. We know that we have to have health and safety as a primary concern," she explained.

On the status of the 2020 Tony Awards, which have been indefinitely postponed, she added: "I think that [yesterday's] announcement will help us get closer to what we should do. We have a lot of people telling us how we should do it, but until we know [which shows] are coming back, it's gonna be difficult to make that decision. We are definitely looking at it and trying to figure out the best way. There is no perfect way."

What we're watching: Amanda Kloots Talks Nick Cordero's Recovery on EXTRA

Amanda Kloots is overjoyed to report her husband Nick Cordero is awake! The Broadway star had been in a medically induced coma due to complications from COVID-19.

"Extra's" Renee Bargh caught up with Kloots, who gushed, "Isn't it the best news ever? It was such a good day."

Social Butterfly: Josh Gad's Olaf Sings New Song 'I Am With You' from FROZEN Songwriting Team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez!

While at home, Josh Gad has been blessing all Frozen fans by voicing new Disney digital shorts featuring Olaf! Today, he is lending his voice to a heartwarming short from Disney Animation, featuring a brand-new song from Academy Award-winning 'Frozen' composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez!

Wherever you may be, here's a special message from Olaf's home to yours. "I Am With You" Music and Lyrics Written at Home by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. Performed at Home by Josh Gad. Directed at Home by Dan Abraham. #AtHomeWithOlaf #DisneyMagicMoments pic.twitter.com/MB56YLRzbl - Disney Animation (@DisneyAnimation) May 13, 2020

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





