New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of May 11 - New Single From Ben Platt, SIX Vocal Selections, and More!

Need something new to listen to, read, or watch? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases, including a new single from Ben Platt, the Tarrytown cast recording featuring Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Andy Mientus, the Six vocal selections, and more!

Music Now Available:

Ben Platt: So Will I

Release Date: May 8, 2020

This is a new single from Ben Platt, who performs the song he co-wrote with Michael Pollack and producer Finneas Baird O'Connell.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Tarrytown cast recording

Release Date: May 8, 2020

This is the cast recording for the musical by Adam Wachter. The recording features Jeremy Jordan, Krysta Rodriguez, and Andy Mientus. Orchestrations by Brian Usifer. All proceeds for the album will benefit The Actors Fund.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Books Now Available:

Six vocal selections songbook

Release Date: May 1, 2020

This book includes songs from the 2020 Broadway show, with score by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss. Songs included are "All You Wanna Do," "Don't Lose Ur Head," "Ex-Wives," "Get Down," "Haus of Holbein," "Heart of Stone," "I Don't Need Your Love," "No Way," and "Six."

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Rags Original London Cast Recording

Release Date: May 15, 2020

Stephen Schwartz and Charles Strouse wrote the score for this musical that recently played a limited run at Park Theatre, London. The cast includes Carolyn Maitland, Dave Willetts, Sam Attwater, Debbie Chazen, Alex Gibson-Giorgio, Rachel Izen, Samuel Jones, Jude Muir, Martha Kirby, Oisin Nolan-Power, Jeremy Rose, Arthur Boan, Angela Caesar, Adam Crossley, Drew Dillon, Matthew Gent, and Natasha Karp. The album is executive-produced by Stephen Schwartz. Nick Barstow is the music producer and orchestrator.

Purchase on Amazon.

Still Waiting in the Wings

Release Date: May 15, 2020

Still Waiting In The Wings follows the trials and triumphs of actors waiting tables in Times Square. While dreaming of the Broadway stage, the reality of slinging hash under florescent lights mixes sweet aspirations with bitter drama. There's no people like show people and there's no telling what can happen when they're pitted against each other. Nick Adams, Ed Asner, Carole Cook, Lee Meriwether, Patricia Richardson, Chita Rivera, Seth Rudetsky, Sally Struthers, Bruce Vilanch, and Cindy Williams round out this heartwarming homage to Broadway with some delightful cameos.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Hair Blu-ray

Release Date: June 30, 2020

This is the new HD restoration of 1979 movie based on the Broadway musical. Score by Gerome Ragni and James Rado. Screenplay by Michael Weller. Cast includes John Savage, Treat Williams, Beverly D'Angelo, Annie Golden. Directed by Milo Forman.

Purchase on Amazon.

Repeat Attenders

Release Date: May 16, 2020

This documentary film by Mark Dooley delves into the psychology of the most extreme Broadway superfans, revealing the complexities of their devotion. Filmed over a six-year period on Broadway, in London's West End, and in Germany and Australia, Repeat Attenders introduces audiences to fans of Cats, Rent, Les Miserables, Starlight Express, and more. The film is first coming to Vimeo, but will be available later at Amazon and on iTunes.





