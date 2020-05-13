VIDEO: WICKED's Kerry Ellis, Willemijn Verkaik, Rachel Tucker, Louise Dearman, and More Perform 'For Good' in Honor of the Make a Difference Trust

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

23 West End actresses who have played Elphaba or Glinda in WICKED have reunited to perform a stunning rendition of the show's song 'For Good.'

Cast members included are Gina Beck, Helen Dallimore, Louise Dearman, Kerry Ellis, Sophie Evans, Alice Fearn, Ashleigh Gray, Emma Hatton, Jacqueline Hughes, Alexia Khadime, Suzie Mathers, Natalie McQueen, Rosa O'Reilly, Michelle Pentecost, Laura Pick, Dianne Pilkington, Amy Ross, Savannah Stevenson, Emily Tierney, Rachel Tucker, Willemijn Verkaik, Lisa-Anne Wood and Helen Woolf.

The video was created in support of the Make a Difference Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal Fund to support those in the theatre community suffering hardship because of the coronavirus crisis.

The video was produced by The Make A Difference Trust.

Text "SUPPORT" to 70111 to donate £5 (UK ONLY) or Donate any amount at https://bit.ly/3bwP1qM or www.madtrust.org.uk.





