BWW TV: Amanda Kloots Talks Nick Cordero's Recovery on EXTRA

Amanda Kloots is overjoyed to report her husband Nick Cordero is awake! The Broadway star had been in a medically induced coma due to complications from COVID-19.

"Extra's" Renee Bargh caught up with Kloots, who gushed, "Isn't it the best news ever? It was such a good day."

Sharing his progress, she confirmed his eyes had been open, but now they are tracking. "Yes, so early signs of being awake are exactly that, tracking. So when we ask him a question, if it's a yes, he looks up, if it's a no, he looks down. He's doing that regularly."

She continued, "Then, as he gets stronger, he'll be able to do more things, but he's just so weak right now... Just the act of looking up or down or opening his eyes on command exhausts him."

Nick was admitted to an L.A. hospital in late March, and Amanda said, "The doctor told me yesterday, 'Amanda, not too many people wake up after four weeks.' He said this is a great day."

Kloots is unable to visit him, but she is staying positive even after his leg amputation. "The nurse said to me yesterday, 'We're not pushing him out of the hospital...he's walking out of this hospital'...and I'm like, 'OK, that's right, I like that!'"

She started a campaign on social media so friends can support him through singing and dancing to his song "Live Your Life." "I think that energy, it just radiates, it vibrates, and anything that we've been sending him I absolutely believe that it helps," Amanda said.

As for next steps, she explained, "I think just to continually get stronger, which I think will help with more days like yesterday where he's just stable in the ICU... And every day that he keeps practicing these movements, he'll just keep getting stronger and then we'll build on that."

Amanda told Renee the first thing she is going to say to her husband, revealing, "I think I'm just going to reiterate that he did it. 'You did this, you got through this, you fought and you're strong and we're going to do this together'...When he realizes what he's overcame, I think he will find this inner strength that will beat all odds."





Related Articles