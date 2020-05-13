VIDEO: Josh Gad's Olaf Sings New Song 'I Am With You' from FROZEN Songwriting Team Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez!

While at home, Josh Gad has been blessing all Frozen fans by voicing new Disney digital shorts featuring Olaf!

Today, he is lending his voice to a heartwarming short from Disney Animation, featuring a brand-new song from Academy Award-winning 'Frozen' composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez!

Kristen Anderson- Lopez writes, "We are with you. Thank you @joshgad, @alittlejelee, @disneyanimation. It was fun making this with you guys and channeling what we feel everyday of this crisis into a message for anyone out there who could use a warm hug.

Check out Josh as Olaf singing, "I Am With You' accompanied by some classic Disney moments!

Gad is known for parts like Olaf in Frozen, playing Elder Arnold Cunningham in the Broadway musical The Book of Mormon, and LeFou in the live-action adaptation of Disney's Beauty and the Beast. His other Broadway credits include The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Other theatre: All in the Timing, The Skin of Our Teeth, A One Man Show With Other People. Josh also served as a correspondent on "The Daily Show." Film: 21, The Rocker and Love and Other Drugs. TV: "Back to You," "Californication," "Bored to Death," "Numb3rs" and "Party Down." Josh voiced the lead character in David Gordon Green's upcoming animated MTV series "Good Vibes" and stars in the BBC/MyDamnChannel.com web series "Gigi." Carnegie Mellon graduate.





