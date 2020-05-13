BWW Exclusive: Watch Broadway League's Charlotte St. Martin Explain Next Steps for Broadway, the Future of the Tony Awards and More!
As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Broadway fans will have to wait a bit longer than initially expected to get back to the theatre. While a date to resume performances is yet to be determined, Broadway theatres are now offering refunds and exchanges for tickets purchased for performances through September 6, 2020.
Broadway performances were suspended on March 12, 2020. At that time, 31 productions were running, including 8 new shows in previews. Additionally, 8 productions were in rehearsals preparing to open in the spring.
Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin chatted with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge earlier today to explain what yesterday's update means for the future of those 39 shows. "We don't know when we're coming back. We know that we have to have health and safety as a primary concern," she explained.
On the status of the 2020 Tony Awards, which have been indefinitely postponed, she added: "I think that [yesterday's] announcement will help us get closer to what we should do. We have a lot of people telling us how we should do it, but until we know [which shows] are coming back, it's gonna be difficult to make that decision. We are definitely looking at it and trying to figure out the best way. There is no perfect way."
Ultimately, St. Martin looks optimistically toward the future. "Everybody is working positively towards getting [Broadway] back open," she says "I am a fortunate person to get to experience that optimism. Certainly there is fear; certainly people are losing a fortune, but they will somehow find a way to get back."
Check out the full interview below!
