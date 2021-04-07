Wake Up With BWW 4/7: Neil Diamond Musical A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Sets World Premiere Date, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The new musical that will tell the life story of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, now has its name - A Beautiful Noise - and it will have its world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre next summer.

As the vaccination rollout continues, Dr. Anthony Fauci is giving his latest predictions on when he believes that we'll be able to gather indoors maskless.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) Breaking: Neil Diamond Musical A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Will Have World Premiere in Boston in 2022; Steven Hoggett Joins Creative Team

The new musical that will tell the life story of singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, now has its name - A Beautiful Noise - and it will have its world premiere at Boston's Emerson Colonial Theatre next summer with performances for this strictly limited four-week engagement starting Tuesday, June 21, 2022 and playing through Sunday, July 17, 2022.. (more...)

2) Listen: Dr. Fauci on When We Can Gather Indoors Without Masks - 'Late Fall or Early Winter'

As the vaccination rollout continues, Dr. Anthony Fauci is giving his latest predictions on when he believes that we'll be able to gather indoors maskless.. (more...)

3) Live Action LITTLE MERMAID Will Begin Shooting This Summer

by TV News Desk

The cast of the live action 'Little Mermaid' includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King. . (more...)

4 VIDEO: Watch a New Musical Trailer for GIRLS5EVA, Starring Renée Elise Goldsberry

by Stage Tube

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Chloe Lowery

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Today at 2pm his special guest is Lena Hall. Tune in here!

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin Starring Anna Netrebko, Elena Maximova, Alexey Dolgov, Peter Mattei, and Štefan Kocán, conducted by Robin Ticciati. Production by Deborah Warner. From April 22, 2017. Tune in here!

- Tonight's episode of Stars in the House is a Rock of Ages Reunion with Kerry Butler, Constantine Maroulis, Adam Dannheisser and Frankie Grande. Tune in at 8pm here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: The Muny Leadership On Renovations, Pandemic, 2021 Season & More!

Ahead of their upcoming 103rd season in Forest Park, BroadwayWorld checked in with the leadership team at The Muny to get the inside scoop (and a first look) on their renovations project, their pandemic response, and more!

The 2021 season includes three Muny premieres, family favorites and the return of beloved classics. The seven shows are: Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (July 5 - 11), Disney and Cameron Mackintosh's Mary Poppins (July 14 - 22), Smokey Joe's Cafe (July 25 - 31), The Sound of Music (August 3 - 9), Sweeney Todd (August 12 - 18), On Your Feet! (August 21 - 27) and Chicago (August 30 - September 5).

We chat with Muny Director of Operations Sean Smith, Production Manager Tracy Utzmyers, and Artistic Director/Executive Producer Mike Isaacson.

What we're watching: Jessica Vosk Sings the National Anthem for the New York Rangers

Former Elphaba Jessica Vosk lent her talents to the New York Rangers game this evening with a pre-taped national anthem.

Jessica was in attendance at tonight's game and excitedly Facetimed her folks during the anthem presentation. Get a peek at Jessica's Star Spangled Banner here:

We filmed this earlier for tonight's game, but I FaceTimed my parents which was super cool! pic.twitter.com/Yp7R3JrOui - Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) April 7, 2021

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!