Listen: Dr. Fauci on When We Can Gather Indoors Without Masks - 'Late Fall or Early Winter'

As the vaccination rollout continues, Dr. Anthony Fauci is giving his latest predictions on when he believes that we'll be able to gather indoors maskless.

On Monday's 'Politico Dispatch' podcast, Fauci said that he can see this happening by the end of 2021 or early 2022.

"I think it's going to be late fall or early winter that we'll be able to do that," he said.

In the meantime, he believes that people need to continue to wear masks, and the government needs to encourage people to get vaccinated.

This comes after a comment Fauci made earlier this year, that if 70% to 85% of the population were vaccinated by late fall, people could return to theaters for movies, plays, and musicals while wearing masks.

"I think there's a reasonable chance that if we do get that number and that percentage of people vaccinated that we will be able to go to a movie or to go to a theater," he said.

