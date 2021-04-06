VIDEO: Watch a New Musical Trailer for GIRLS5EVA, Starring Renée Elise Goldsberry

Watch the new musical trailer for "GIRLS5EVA" on Peacock TV, featuring Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell. The series was created by Meredith Scardino with Executive Producers Tina Fey, Robert Carlock, and Jeff Richmond.

Watch the trailer below, via a Tweet from Goldsberry!

She also announced that the series will premiere on May 5th.

When a one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90's gets sampled by a young rapper, its members reunite to give their pop star dreams one more shot. They may be grown women balancing spouses, kids, jobs, debt, aging parents, and shoulder pain, but can't they also be Girls5eva?

The cast also includes "Mean Girls" Broadway star Ashley Park.

Goldsberry won a Tony Award for her role in the original Broadway cast of Hamilton. Her other Broadway credits include work in Good People, The Color Purple, Rent, and The Lion King. On TV, she's known for roles on "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist," "Altered Carbon," "Fast & Furious Spy Racers," "The Good Wife," "The Following," "Law & Order: SVU," "Masters of Sex," "Younger," and "OLTL."

Sara Bareilles first achieved mainstream critical praise in 2007 with her widely successful hit "Love Song," which reached No. 1 in 22 countries around the world from her debut album Little Voice. Since then, Sara composed the music and lyrics for Waitress, in which she made her Broadway debut and received her first Tony Award nomination for Best Score and a 2017 Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. She also made her Broadway acting debut as the lead in Waitress for a limited engagement through June 11, 2017.