VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Sings the National Anthem for the New York Rangers

The former Wicked star treated the crowd to a pre-taped Star Spangled Banner at tonight's game.

Apr. 6, 2021  

Former Elphaba Jessica Vosk lent her talents to the New York Rangers game this evening with a pre-taped national anthem.

Jessica was in attendance at tonight's game and excitedly Facetimed her folks during the anthem presentation. Get a peek at Jessica's Star Spangled Banner here:

Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Her debut Solo Album Wild and Free is out now.


