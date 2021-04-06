VIDEO: Jessica Vosk Sings the National Anthem for the New York Rangers
The former Wicked star treated the crowd to a pre-taped Star Spangled Banner at tonight's game.
Former Elphaba Jessica Vosk lent her talents to the New York Rangers game this evening with a pre-taped national anthem.
Jessica was in attendance at tonight's game and excitedly Facetimed her folks during the anthem presentation. Get a peek at Jessica's Star Spangled Banner here:
We filmed this earlier for tonight's game, but I FaceTimed my parents which was super cool! pic.twitter.com/Yp7R3JrOui- Jessica Vosk (@JessicaVosk) April 7, 2021
Jessica was recently seen on Broadway in Wicked after having spent a year playing Elphaba in the national tour. Vosk most recently starred in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About, directed by Warren Carlyle, and re-created the role of Fruma Sarah in the most recent revival of Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof. Other Broadway: Finding Neverland, The Bridges of Madison County. She starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story. Her debut Solo Album Wild and Free is out now.