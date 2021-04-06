Live Action LITTLE MERMAID Will Begin Shooting This Summer

Click Here for More Articles on THE LITTLE MERMAID MOVIE

The cast and crew of "The Little Mermaid" live action film are preparing for an early-summer launch to shooting in Sardinia!

The island is known for its crystal emerald waters, according to Variety. The production will move from Pinewood Studios in London to its new location in the coming weeks.

The cast of the live action "Little Mermaid" includes Halle Bailey, Daveed Diggs, Javier Bardem, Jacob Tremblay, Melissa McCarthy, Awkwafina, and Jonah Hauer-King.

Noma Dumezweni ("Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" on Broadway), Jessica Alexander, Russell Balogh, Adrian Christopher, and Emily Coates will also star. Their roles are currently undisclosed.

The legendary team of Alan Menken and Howard Ashman wrote all of the songs on the original soundtrack for "The Little Mermaid" in 1989, including "Part of Your World," "Under the Sea," "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "Kiss the Girl," and "Les Poissons." "Under the Sea" won the Academy Award for Best Original Song that year.

For the remake, Menken has teamed with "Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda to write four new songs.

Frequent musical director Rob Marshall directs "The Little Mermaid."

Marshall is a five-time Tony nominee for his choreography on "Kiss of the Spider Woman," "Damn Yankees," "She Loves Me," and "Cabaret," and for his direction on "Cabaret." He was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Director for his work on the Best Picture-winning film adaptation of "Chicago." Other on-screen musical credits include "Nine," "Into the Woods," and "Mary Poppins Returns."

