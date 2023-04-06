Wake Up With BWW 4/6: Lortel Award Nominations, Plus a Message From Christian Borle!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The National Tour of the Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new stars! The cast will be led by Olivia Valli as Elphaba and Celia Hottenstein as Glinda beginning performances Tuesday, May 2 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO.

The full list of nominations has been revealed for The Lucille Lortel Awards, which honor Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway. Check out the full list below!

Casting has been announced for Evita at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University, which will be led by Shereen Pimintel in the title role!

Plus, Obie Award-winning writer and performer Alex Edelman will make his Broadway debut this summer, with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US.

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two

by Michael Major

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, Schmigadoon season two parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more. Check out a guide to all of the musical theatre references in Schmigadoon! season two!. (more...)

Shereen Pimentel Will Lead EVITA at A.R.T.; Full Cast Revealed

by Stephi Wild

Casting has been announced for Evita at American Repertory Theater (A.R.T.) at Harvard University. Shereen Pimentel (she/her) leads the cast in the role of Eva Perón and is joined by Gabriel Burrafato (he/him) as Magaldi, Omar Lopez-Cepero (he/him) as Che, Caesar Samayoa as Perón, and Naomi Serrano (she/her) as Mistress.. (more...)

WICKED National Tour Will Welcome Olivia Valli As Elphaba and Celia Hottenstein as Glinda

by Stephi Wild

The National Tour of the Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome Olivia Valli as Elphaba and Celia Hottenstein as Glinda beginning performances Tuesday, May 2 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO.. (more...)

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE, HARMONY & More Nominated for 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards - See the Full List!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Nominations for the 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway have been announced! See the full list!. (more...)

Alex Edelman Will Make Broadway Debut With Solo Show JUST FOR US

by Stephi Wild

Obie Award-winning writer & performer Alex Edelman will make his Broadway debut this summer, with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US. Learn more about the production and how to purchase tickets here!. (more...)

Josh Groban, Julie Andrews & More to be Honored at New 42 WE ARE FAMILY Gala

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New 42 will present the return of their annual gala at the Plaza Hotel, which will be taking place on Monday, June 5 at 6PM. See who is taking part, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Videos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander Talk NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus a Performance From Anna Uzele

by Stephi Wild

New York, New York took over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night! The cast of the new Broadway musical performed 'But the World Goes 'Round', featuring Anna Uzele. Plus, writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander sat down with Colbert for an interview.. (more...)

Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Takes First Bow in MJ THE MUSICAL

by BroadwayWorld TV

Last night, Elijah Rhea Johnson made his Broadway debut and took his first bow as Michael Jackson in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical. Check out a video oh him taking his first bow here!. (more...)

