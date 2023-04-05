Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Videos: Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander Talk NEW YORK, NEW YORK; Plus a Performance From Anna Uzele

New York, New York is now running at the St. James Theatre.

Apr. 05, 2023  

New York, New York took over The Late Show With Stephen Colbert last night! The cast of the new Broadway musical performed 'But the World Goes 'Round', featuring Anna Uzele. Plus, writers Lin-Manuel Miranda and John Kander sat down with Colbert for an interview.

Kander and Miranda talked about the 1977 Martin Scorcese film, "New York, New York," and what happened when Robert DeNiro gave notes to Kander on one of the film's big musical numbers.

They also talked about their writing process, which unfolds with ease each time they start a new project, despite the significant age gap between them.

This brand-new musical features music and lyrics by John Kander & Fred Ebb, a book written by David Thompson, co-written by Sharon Washington, with additional lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. New York, New York is directed and choreographed by Susan Stroman.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK stars Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") as Jimmy Doyle, Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward"), Clyde Alves (On The Town) as Tommy Caggiano, John Clay III (Choir Boy) as Jesse Webb, Janet Dacal (In The Heights) as Sofia Diaz, Ben Davis (Dear Evan Hansen) as Gordon Kendrick, Oliver Prose as Alex Mann (Broadway Debut), Angel Sigala (Broadway Debut) as Mateo.

The ensemble includes Wendi Bergamini, Allison Blackwell, Giovanni Bonaventura, Jim Borstelmann, Lauren Carr, Mike Cefalo, Bryan J. Cortés, Kristine Covillo, Gabriella Enriquez, Haley Fish, Ashley Blair Fitzgerald, Richard Gatta, Stephen Hanna, Naomi Kakuk, Akina Kitazawa, Ian Liberto, Kevin Ligon, Leo Moctezuma, Aaron Nicholas Patterson, Alex Prakken, Dayna Marie Quincy, Julian Ramos, Drew Redington, Benjamin Rivera, Vanessa Sears, Davis Wayne, Jeff Williams, Darius Wright.





