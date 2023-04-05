Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED National Tour Will Welcome Olivia Valli As Elphaba and Celia Hottenstein as Glinda

The pair begin performances on May 2.

Apr. 05, 2023  

The National Tour of the Broadway sensation Wicked will welcome Olivia Valli as Elphaba and Celia Hottenstein as Glinda beginning performances Tuesday, May 2 at the Fabulous Fox Theatre in St. Louis, MO.

Olivia Valli is thrilled to be returning to Oz as Elphaba after understudying the role from 2016-2019. She had the honor of embodying her own grandmother, the OG Jersey Girl, Mary Delgado, in Jersey Boys where she made her Off-Broadway debut. Most recently, Olivia originated the role of Vivian Ward in the First National Tour of Pretty Woman. Follow Olivia on Instagram @oliviafvalli

Celia Hottenstein couldn't be happier to be stepping into Glinda's bubble full time after understudying the role on Broadway. She has also appeared in the National Tour of The Phantom of the Opera as the Christine Daaé alternate, and in Desperate Measures Off-Broadway. Celia has a BFA from The Boston Conservatory. Follow Celia on Instagram @celiahottenstein

They join a cast which currently includes Natalie Venetia Belcon as Madame Morrible, Timothy Shew as The Wizard, Boise Holmes as Doctor Dillamond, Tara Kostmayer as Nessarose, Kyle McArthur as Boq and Christian Thompson as Fiyero, with Emily Kristen Morris, Alexia Acebo, Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Remmie Bourgeois, Kyle Brown, Anthony Lee Bryant, Matt Densky, Marie Eife, Kody Jauron, David Kaverman, Annmarie Kelly, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Ryan Mac, Brittany Marcell Monachino, Madison Claire Parks, Jackie Raye, Kat Rodriguez, Derek Schiesel, Jenna Nicole Schoen, Wayne Schroder, Paul Schwensen, Ben Susak, Maggie Van Wieringen, Nicky Venditti, Brion Marquis Watson and Justin Wirick.

ABOUT Wicked

The Broadway blockbuster Wicked will be surpassing Cats on Tuesday, April 11th to become the 4th longest-running production in Broadway history. This fall, Wicked is celebrating its 20th Anniversary on Broadway.

Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

In addition to the Broadway production, Wicked in North America has enjoyed unprecedented record-breaking sit-down engagements in Chicago, where it ran for nearly four years; Los Angeles, where it ran for two years; and San Francisco, where it ran for nearly two years, as well as two North American Tours.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.




