All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, the season parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

As theatre fans venutre to Schmicago, see below for the musical theatre references featured in the first two episodes of the second season of Schmigadoon.

Musical Theatre References in Schmigadoon! Season Two

Episode One:

Broadway vet Jessica Vosk makes a cameo in the grocery store.

While searching for Schmigadoon!, Josh and Melissa car gets a flat tire, resulting in them having to go search for a way to fix it in the rain. The storyline resembles the beginning of The Rocky Horror Show, in which Brad and Janet get lost in the woods while it's raining in "Over at the Frankenstein Place."

Keegan Michael-Key and Cecily Strong

As Josh and Melissa arrive in Schmicago, they are greeted by the Narrator, played by Tituss Burgess, who sings "Welcome to Schmicago." The song is a send-up to "Magic to Do" from Pippin, complete with Fosse-style choreography.

Burgess' character also resembles to The Leading Player from Pippin. Some dancers in the number are dressed like characters in the style of Cabaret, Hair, Godspell, and Pippin.

The song also features a first look at some of the characters in the new season, including Dove Cameron as a Sally Bowles-type character, Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth referencing Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. The oprhans in the song also relate to musicals like Oliver! and Annie.

Jane Krakowski, Jaime Camil, Dove Cameron, Alan Cumming, and the cast of Schmigadoon!

Upon arriving in Schmicago, Josh and Melissa walk down "Lloyd Street," named after legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who wrote musicals in the era like Jesus Christ Superstar, which is later referenced in the season.

Ann Harada's character references Fräulein Schneider in Cabaret. The character runs a boarding house, which resembles Hotel Schmicago.

Ann Harada

A woman who resembles Joanne from Stephen Sondheim's Company continuously exclaims, "I'll drink to that!" The line is a reference to the character's song "Ladies Who Lunch."

Dove Cameron's Jenny Banks is a reference to Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

Dove Cameron

As Josh and Melissa attend Jenny's performance, the club at their hotel, the Kratt Club, resembles the Kit Kat Club in Cabaret.

The dancers at the club parody "Hey Big Spender" from Sweet Charity.

Ariana DeBose's character references the Emcee from Cabaret. The dancers at the club are all named after the orphans in Annie, except for Elsie, who is named after a woman named in the title song from Cabaret, in which Sally Bowles sings, "I used to have a girlfriend known as Elsie."

Ariana DeBose

Dove Cameron's song "Kaput" resembles the title song from "Cabaret," with the choreography referencing Sally Bowles' "Mein Herr," which Cameron sings in the lyrics.

As Martin Short returns as the Leprechaun, his song parodies "All That Jazz" from Chicago.

Episode Two:

Aaron Tveit's Topher character is a mix of the leading roles in Pippin, Godspell, and Hair.

A character named Conrad is also in the jail, who parodies Conrad Birdie from Bye, Bye Birdie.

Tveit's song "Doorway to Where" references "Corner of the Sky" from Pippin.

Aaron Tveit

Jane Krakowski plays Bobbie Flanagan, a takeoff on Billy Flynn from Chicago. Since the role is gender-bent, naming the character "Bobbie" references the recent Company revival, which renamed the role of "Bobby" to "Bobbie."

Bobbie's monologue to Melissa resembles Roxie Hart's monologue before the song "Roxie" in Chicago, even referencing the "world full of 'no'" line.

The newspaper in Bobbie's office reads "Prosecution Frazzles, Bobbie Dazzles," a reference to Billy Flynn's "Razzle Dazzle" in Chicago.

The audition at the Krattt Club references the opening number from A Chorus Line, with a few moves of the choreography being the same. Melissa's section of the song parodies "Music in the Mirror" from A Chorus Line. At the end of the song, the dancers hold up headshots of their characters, which also happens in the musical.

As Flanagan arrives at the jail to visit Josh, his fellow prisoners sing a send-up to the beginning of "All I Care About" from Chicago and the title song from Company.

Flanagan continues to have Bobbie share a fictional story with the press about how he was overcome with jazz, which lead to Elsie's murder, which references what Billy Flynn told Roxie Hart to say to the press in Chicago's press conference scene, "We Both Reached For the Gun."

Jane Krakowski

Dove Cameron, Cecily Strong, and Ariana DeBose's "Bustin' Out" song resembles "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from Company and also features musically references parts of the Chicago overture.

"Quick Street" at the end of the episode references the song "Easy Street" from Annie.

