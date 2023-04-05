Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
SCHMIGADOON!
Click Here for More on SCHMIGADOON!
All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two

Check back weekly for updates as new episodes drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+!

Apr. 05, 2023  

The first two episodes of Schmigadoon season two are now streaming on Apple TV+!

Set in the world of musicals from the '60s and '70s, the season parodies musicals like Chicago, Cabaret, Annie, Oliver!, Sweeney Todd, Sweet Charity, Company, Pippin, Godspell, Hair, Jesus Christ Superstar, A Chorus Line, and more.

The second season of Apple's broadly acclaimed comedy will include new original musical numbers from co-creator, executive producer and showrunner Cinco Paul, as well as returning stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Ariana DeBose, Martin Short, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit with Tituss Burgess and Patrick Page joining the cast for season two.

As theatre fans venutre to Schmicago, see below for the musical theatre references featured in the first two episodes of the second season of Schmigadoon.

Plus, check back weekly for updates as new episodes drop Wednesdays on Apple TV+!

Musical Theatre References in Schmigadoon! Season Two

Episode One:

Broadway vet Jessica Vosk makes a cameo in the grocery store.

While searching for Schmigadoon!, Josh and Melissa car gets a flat tire, resulting in them having to go search for a way to fix it in the rain. The storyline resembles the beginning of The Rocky Horror Show, in which Brad and Janet get lost in the woods while it's raining in "Over at the Frankenstein Place."

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Keegan Michael-Key and Cecily Strong

As Josh and Melissa arrive in Schmicago, they are greeted by the Narrator, played by Tituss Burgess, who sings "Welcome to Schmicago." The song is a send-up to "Magic to Do" from Pippin, complete with Fosse-style choreography.

Burgess' character also resembles to The Leading Player from Pippin. Some dancers in the number are dressed like characters in the style of Cabaret, Hair, Godspell, and Pippin.

The song also features a first look at some of the characters in the new season, including Dove Cameron as a Sally Bowles-type character, Alan Cumming and Kristin Chenoweth referencing Sweeney Todd and Mrs. Lovett. The oprhans in the song also relate to musicals like Oliver! and Annie.

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Jane Krakowski, Jaime Camil, Dove Cameron, Alan Cumming, and the cast of Schmigadoon!

Upon arriving in Schmicago, Josh and Melissa walk down "Lloyd Street," named after legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who wrote musicals in the era like Jesus Christ Superstar, which is later referenced in the season.

Ann Harada's character references Fräulein Schneider in Cabaret. The character runs a boarding house, which resembles Hotel Schmicago.

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Ann Harada

A woman who resembles Joanne from Stephen Sondheim's Company continuously exclaims, "I'll drink to that!" The line is a reference to the character's song "Ladies Who Lunch."

Dove Cameron's Jenny Banks is a reference to Sally Bowles in Cabaret.

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Dove Cameron

As Josh and Melissa attend Jenny's performance, the club at their hotel, the Kratt Club, resembles the Kit Kat Club in Cabaret.

The dancers at the club parody "Hey Big Spender" from Sweet Charity.

Ariana DeBose's character references the Emcee from Cabaret. The dancers at the club are all named after the orphans in Annie, except for Elsie, who is named after a woman named in the title song from Cabaret, in which Sally Bowles sings, "I used to have a girlfriend known as Elsie."

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Ariana DeBose

Dove Cameron's song "Kaput" resembles the title song from "Cabaret," with the choreography referencing Sally Bowles' "Mein Herr," which Cameron sings in the lyrics.

As Martin Short returns as the Leprechaun, his song parodies "All That Jazz" from Chicago.

Episode Two:

Aaron Tveit's Topher character is a mix of the leading roles in Pippin, Godspell, and Hair.

A character named Conrad is also in the jail, who parodies Conrad Birdie from Bye, Bye Birdie.

Tveit's song "Doorway to Where" references "Corner of the Sky" from Pippin.

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Aaron Tveit

Jane Krakowski plays Bobbie Flanagan, a takeoff on Billy Flynn from Chicago. Since the role is gender-bent, naming the character "Bobbie" references the recent Company revival, which renamed the role of "Bobby" to "Bobbie."

Bobbie's monologue to Melissa resembles Roxie Hart's monologue before the song "Roxie" in Chicago, even referencing the "world full of 'no'" line.

The newspaper in Bobbie's office reads "Prosecution Frazzles, Bobbie Dazzles," a reference to Billy Flynn's "Razzle Dazzle" in Chicago.

The audition at the Krattt Club references the opening number from A Chorus Line, with a few moves of the choreography being the same. Melissa's section of the song parodies "Music in the Mirror" from A Chorus Line. At the end of the song, the dancers hold up headshots of their characters, which also happens in the musical.

As Flanagan arrives at the jail to visit Josh, his fellow prisoners sing a send-up to the beginning of "All I Care About" from Chicago and the title song from Company.

Flanagan continues to have Bobbie share a fictional story with the press about how he was overcome with jazz, which lead to Elsie's murder, which references what Billy Flynn told Roxie Hart to say to the press in Chicago's press conference scene, "We Both Reached For the Gun."

All of the Musical Theatre References in SCHMIGADOON! Season Two
Jane Krakowski

Dove Cameron, Cecily Strong, and Ariana DeBose's "Bustin' Out" song resembles "You Could Drive a Person Crazy" from Company and also features musically references parts of the Chicago overture.

"Quick Street" at the end of the episode references the song "Easy Street" from Annie.

Check back next week to find out the musical references in the third episode of Schmigadoon!

Watch the trailer for the new season here:



Related Stories
Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel CHICAGO in SCHMIGADOON Photo
Exclusive: Watch Jane Krakowski Channel CHICAGO in SCHMIGADOON
The video clip, from the second episode “Doorway To Where,” features Jane Krakowski, Keegan-Michael Key, and Aaron Tveit. In the clip, Krakowski plays Bobbie Flanagan, referencing the character of Billy Flynn from Chicago and the recently gender-bent character of Bobbie from the 2021 revival of Company.
Interview: Cecily Strong & Keegan Michael-Key Are Gearing Up for SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Photo
Interview: Cecily Strong & Keegan Michael-Key Are Gearing Up for SCHMIGADOON! Season 2
Having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, season two of “Schmigadoon!” will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the reimagined world of ’60s and ’70s musicals. Watch a video of Key and Strong discussing what to expect from the new season, their favorite musical numbers, and more.
Video: Jane Krakowski Teases Her SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Role Photo
Video: Jane Krakowski Teases Her SCHMIGADOON! Season 2 Role
BroadwayWorld sat down with Jane Krakowski to discuss her initial reaction to the new season, what it was like honoring musicals like Chicago and Company, why filming her musical number was one of the best days of her career, and what musical she would like to live in. Watch the new interview video now!
Video: Martin Short Sings a CHICAGO Parody in New SCHMIGADOON! Clip Photo
Video: Martin Short Sings a CHICAGO Parody in New SCHMIGADOON! Clip
Watch the new preview video from the season premiere of Schmigadoon, in which Martin Short returns as a mysterious Leprechaun to pass on a message to Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong). The message comes in the form of a song, which bares a striking resemblance to 'All That Jazz' from Chicago. 

From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIESInterview: Maxwell Whittington-Cooper & Nicholas McDonough Talk Creating New GREASE Characters in RISE OF THE PINK LADIES
April 4, 2023

This Thursday, audiences will return to Rydell High for Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, premiering on Paramount Plus. BroadwayWorld sat down with Whittington-Cooper and McDonough ahead of the series to discuss creating new characters in the Grease universe, their favorite days on set, and more. Watch the interview video now!
Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'Diplo Confirms New Country Project 'Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley: Chapter 2—Swamp Savant'
April 4, 2023

Swamp Savant is the second body of work from Tupelo, MS by way of Daytona, FL native Diplo’s country moniker Thomas Wesley. The release follows 2020’s Gold-certified Diplo Presents Thomas Wesley Chapter 1: Snake Oil, featuring the six times Platinum single “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and the Gold-certified “Dance With Me.”
Tainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMATainy, Rauw Alejandro, & More Join Netflix's First Latin Music Competition Series LA FIRMA
April 4, 2023

The eight-episode musical competition series, follows the lives of 12 contestants from Mexico, Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Argentina, Peru, Puerto Rico and the United States will vie for the chance to secure a record deal with the most innovative and disruptive talent incubators in music NEON16.
Southerland to Release New EP This MonthSoutherland to Release New EP This Month
April 4, 2023

Packaged together with their four most recent singles “Down The Road,” “Underpaid and Overserved,” “Ice Cold Country Music” and “World Without You,” the EP is a complete picture that showcases both their songwriting depth and performance range.  Quite simply - it hits like good country music should.
Video: Cyn Unveils Music Video for New Single 'Losing Sleep'Video: Cyn Unveils Music Video for New Single 'Losing Sleep'
April 4, 2023

Maintaining a reputation for show-stopping visuals, the songstress pulled out all the stops like she always does. Once again, she teamed up with filmmaker and New York Times Bestseller, Kyle Newman [Fanboys, Barely Lethal, 1Up] behind the camera for the video. Newman says, “Cyn’s clever lyrics and unique sound elicit strong visuals.
share