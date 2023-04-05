Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Elijah Rhea Johnson Takes First Bow in MJ THE MUSICAL

Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of “Middle Michael” throughout the workshop process. 

Apr. 05, 2023  

Last night, Elijah Rhea Johnson made his Broadway debut and took his first bow as Michael Jackson in MJ, the multiple Tony Award-winning musical. Johnson returns to MJ after helping to develop the role of "Middle Michael" throughout the workshop process. Tony Award winner Myles Frost played his final performance in the production on Sunday, April 2nd.

Directed and choreographed by two-time Tony Award winner Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by two-time Pulitzer Prize® winner Lynn Nottage, MJ is the winner of four 2022 Tony Awards, including Best Leading Actor in a Musical (Myles Frost) and Best Choreography (Wheeldon).

Elijah Rhea Johnson is a multi-hyphenate creative hailing from Detroit, MI. At 9 years old he starred as Young Simba in Disney's "The Lion King," Las Vegas/National Touring productions. His credits also include being a lead performer in the popular children's group "Kidz Bop," & joining the R&B boy-band "Mindless Behavior" as lead singer. This is a full circle moment for the young actor, as he participated in the MJ workshops as Middle Michael. Elijah is honored to be making his Broadway debut as the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.






