Alex Edelman Will Make Broadway Debut With Solo Show JUST FOR US

Obie Award-winning writer & performer Alex Edelman will make his Broadway debut this summer, with his award-winning solo show JUST FOR US. Directed by Adam Brace (Liz Kingsman's One Woman Show, Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares?!), the show will begin previews on Thursday, June 22, 2023, for a limited engagement through Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Hudson Theatre (141 W 44 St). Opening Night is set for Monday, June 26, 2023.

Expertly crafted by one of comedy's most distinctive voices, this singular theatrical experience is an exploration of identity and our collective capacity for empathy. In the wake of a string of anti-Semitic rhetoric pointed in his direction online, standup comic Edelman decides to go straight to the source; specifically, Queens, where he covertly attends a meeting of White Nationalists and comes face-to-face with the people behind the keyboards. What happens next forms the backbone of the shockingly relevant, utterly hilarious, and only moderately perspirant stories that comprise JUST FOR US.

JUST FOR US lands on Broadway this summer following acclaimed international runs in London, Edinburgh, Melbourne, Boston, and Washington D.C., as well as a six-time extended off-Broadway engagement across three venues in New York City, which earned a "Critic's Pick" from The New York Times, a 2023 Obie Award, and Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations.

JUST FOR US was originally produced Off-Broadway by Mike Birbiglia in association with Mike Lavoie, Carlee Briglia and Joseph Birbiglia.

The regular performance schedule on Broadway will be: Mondays at 7:30PM, Tuesdays at 7:30PM, Wednesdays at 7:30PM, Thursdays at 8:30PM, Fridays at 7:30PM, and Saturdays at 2:00PM & 7:30PM. Holiday Week schedules may vary, visit www.justforusbroadway.com for more details.

ALEX EDELMAN is a comedian, actor, and writer. He is known both for his solo shows - three, all award-winning, sell-out hits in London's West End and the Edinburgh Fringe Festival - and for his TV writing. His first solo show, Millennial, won the 2014 Edinburgh Comedy Award for Best Newcomer, the first American show to do so since 1997. Edelman has appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," and "Conan," and written on shows like "The Great Indoors" (CBS) and Jenji Kohan's "Teenage Bounty Hunters" for Netflix. He is the creator of PEER GROUP - a show about young people - on Radio 4 and his special LIVE FROM THE BBC is available on Netflix internationally. At the start of the pandemic, he served as the head writer and executive producer of Saturday NightSeder, a star-studded 70-minute special, posted on YouTube, that has so far raised $3.5 million for the CDC Foundation (COVID-19) Emergency Response Fund. His comedy album "Until Now" was named one of the best comedy albums of 2020 by NPR's Bullseye. He has two differently sized feet.

ADAM BRACE (Director) is Associate Director at Soho Theatre, London where he works across Comedy, Theatre and Performance Art, and in roles spanning dramaturg, director and writer. In comedy, he has developed a varied range of work including eight Edinburgh Comedy Award-nominated shows, two Herald Angel Award-winners, two nominees for the Melbourne Barry Award and two Southbank Sky Arts Awards. Directing credits include all of Alex Edelman's shows, most recently Just For Us (2023

Obie Award winner, 2022 Drama Desk & Outer Critics Circle Nominee); Leo Reich's Literally Who Cares?! Off-Broadway, Haley McGee's Age is a Feeling (Fringe First 2022, Soho Theatre); all of Sh!t Theatre's multi-award-winning international shows. Other credits include Ahir Shah's HBO Max special Dots and Creative Supervisor on two series of "Soho Theatre Live" on Amazon Prime. Previously, he was a playwright and was produced by Almeida Theatre, The National Theatre and The Donmar Warehouse; his plays are published by Faber and Faber.