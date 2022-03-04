Wake Up With BWW 3/4: All New Photos of Brittney Johnson as Glinda, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Brittney Johnson

Win a New York City Experience From Lin-Manuel Miranda Including HAMILTON Tickets and More!

by Stephi Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced the launch of a new Prizeo sweepstakes, which will offer fans the chance at an unforgettable New York City experience this April. . (more...)

Skylar Astin Joins GREY'S ANATOMY in Recurring Role

by Michael Major

Skylar Astin has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy as a new recurring character. The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star will play Todd Eames, who has a PhD in environmental sciences, is close with his sister who is currently a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial.. (more...)

VIDEO: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles' Celebrate 15 Years of Stephen Colbert's Americone Dream

by Stephi Wild

On last night's episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert celebrated 15 delicious years of the fudge-covered waffle cone and caramel swirl goodness, his signature flavor of Ben & Jerry's ice cream. Friends of the show Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles were so moved by the anniversary, they wrote this song about everything that happened in the last 15 years.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Brittney Johnson as Glinda in WICKED

by Nicole Rosky

Just last month, Brittney Johnson took her first bow as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, making her the first Black actress to assume the iconic role. Johnson joined the cast opposite Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. . (more...)

Lincoln Center Theater's INTIMATE APPAREL Will Be Recorded This Week For PBS 'Great Performances'

by Stephi Wild

Tonight's, Thursday, March 3, and the Saturday evening March 5 performances of Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed production of the new opera Intimate Apparel will be recorded for future broadcast by Great Performances - on PBS as part of #PBSForTheArts - a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the arts in America. . (more...)

Award-Winning Costume and Set Designer Tony Walton Dies at 87

by Marissa Tomeo

According to a Deadline article, acclaimed costume and set designer Tony Walton has passed away at the age of 87. He died on March 2nd from issues related to a stroke. Bridget LeRoy, his stepdaughter, released the news of his death on Facebook, writing, "A fond and loving farewell to the most fabulous stepdad and human being in the world. Love you forever, Tony Walton. Have a great trip." . (more...)

VIDEO: Inside Rehearsal For SHE LOVES ME, Starring Ali Ewoldt at Signature Theatre

by Stephi Wild

All new rehearsal footage has been released for Signature Theatre's production of She Loves Me by Joe Masteroff (book), Jerry Bock (music), and Sheldon Harnick(lyrics), based on a play by Miklos Laszlo.. (more...)

Review Roundup: HENRY V, Starring Kit Harington

by Review Roundups

The Donmar Warehouse is presenting Shakespeare's Henry V, led by Game of Thrones star Kit Harington. Performances run through 9 April 2022.. (more...)

