Win a New York City Experience From Lin-Manuel Miranda Including HAMILTON Tickets and More!

Lin-Manuel Miranda has announced the launch of a new Prizeo sweepstakes, which will offer fans the chance at an unforgettable New York City experience this April.

The Prizeo campaign runs through March 22, with the grand prize featuring VIP access to a private reception to hang out with Miranda and surprise guests before joining other luminaries for a screening of The Greatest Showman, prime orchestra tickets to HAMILTON on Broadway, hotel accommodations at the exclusive 1 Hotel Central Park, and much more

Win a magical weekend in NYC to see @HamiltonMusical in prime orchestra seats AND attend a screening of "The Greatest Showman" as my VIP! Every entry supports @NoMAAarts. Enter now! https://t.co/oTMLm53aPA -LMM pic.twitter.com/7BygiEQ3Z1 - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 3, 2022

For a donation of $10 or more to the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA), entrants have a chance to win:

Two prime orchestra tickets to see HAMILTON on Broadway on Saturday, 4/9/22,

Two VIP tickets to a special talk-back and movie screening of The Greatest Showman at the United Palace, hosted by the Miranda family on Sunday, 4/10/22,

Invitation to a private pre-movie reception where the winner will hang out with Lin-Manuel Miranda and surprise guests from The Greatest Showman,

A swag bag of Teerico gifts from Lin-Manuel Miranda

Round-trip airfare for the winner and a guest, and two nights' hotel accommodations courtesy of the exclusive 1 Hotel Central Park.

Multiple surprise rewards will also be announced throughout the duration of the Prizeo campaign.

Lin-Manuel Miranda has long supported NoMAA, including through previous Prizeo sweepstakes fundraisers. NoMAA is a non-profit organization that facilitates the creation of new works from established and emerging artists, encourages public engagement around issues that affect upper Manhattan's cultural community, supports local arts groups, and fosters the region's economic development and overall vibrancy.

"I'm excited and honored to help raise much needed funds for the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance supporting art and the local culture for kids and adults uptown," said Miranda. "And I love that I will get to meet and spend time with the winners of this sweepstakes, and get to share my neighborhood with them."

Miranda has shared more about how important this campaign is to him directly on the sweepstakes page. Lin-Manuel Miranda's "Magical NYC Weekend" sweepstakes runs through March 22 at http://prizeo.com/nycwithLMM.

Hotel accommodations for the grand prize are donated by 1 Hotel Central Park, a sustainable sanctuary in the city focused on embracing and contributing to the local community.

About Prizeo

Prizeo, an online sweepstakes-for-good platform, mobilizes celebrity fan bases by offering the chance to "give small and win big," while raising funds and awareness for charitable causes around the globe. Prizeo campaigns have featured celebrities such as Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ellen Degeneres, Tom Brady, Martha Stewart, Imagine Dragons, Tyler Oakley, Lady Gaga and many more. To date, Prizeo has raised more than $60 million for hundreds of nonprofits, including Planned Parenthood, American Cancer Society, United Way Worldwide and Special Olympics.

Prizeo works alongside sister company Charitybuzz, an ecommerce marketplace that offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive items and unmatched access, to generate impact through nonprofit partnerships.

About Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance

The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) is a non-profit arts service organization whose mission is to cultivate, support and promote the works of artists and arts organizations in northern Manhattan.

NoMAA's story begins in 2006, when the Upper Manhattan Empowerment Zone recognized Northern Manhattan's need for a more cohesive cultural community in which artists and arts organizations have the resources and support necessary to maximize their artistic, social, and economic potential. NoMAA obtained its official 501(c)3 status in 2007, and was incubated by the Hispanic Federation until becoming fully independent in 2011.

NoMAA facilitates the creation of new works by both emerging and established artists; strengthens the infrastructures of local arts organizations; encourages public dialogue, engagement, and collective reflection around issues that affect upper Manhattan's cultural community; and fosters the region's economic development and overall vibrancy.

About Lin-Manuel Miranda

LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA is a Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning songwriter, actor, and director. Creator and original star of Broadway's Tony-winning Hamilton and In the Heights. Additional Broadway: Freestyle Love Supreme (Co-Founder, Guest Star), Bring It On: The Musical (co-composer/co-lyricist) and West Side Story (2009 revival, Spanish translations). Mr. Miranda, and The Miranda Family, are active supporters of initiatives that increase people of color's representation throughout the arts and government, assure access to women's reproductive health, and promote resilience in Puerto Rico. TV/Film Credits include: tick, tick ... Boom!, Vivo, Encanto, In the Heights, Hamilton, His Dark Materials, Fosse/Verdon, Saturday Night Live, We The People, Sesame Street, Moana, and Mary Poppins Returns. He lives with his family in New York.