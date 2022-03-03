Lincoln Center Theater's INTIMATE APPAREL Will Be Recorded This Week For PBS 'Great Performances'

Tonight's, Thursday, March 3, and the Saturday evening March 5 performances of Lincoln Center Theater's acclaimed production of the new opera Intimate Apparel, currently in its final week of a limited engagement run at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater, will be recorded for future broadcast by Great Performances - on PBS as part of #PBSForTheArts - a multiplatform campaign that celebrates the arts in America.

Intimate Apparel, with music by Ricky Ian Gordon, a libretto by Lynn Nottage, based on her play, and direction by Bartlett Sher, was developed by Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera as part of the Met/LCT New Works Program, a co-venture between the two institutions which is dedicated to developing new opera and music theater works. The broadcast version of Intimate Apparel is a production of Lincoln Center Theater and the Metropolitan Opera in association with The WNET Group.

Intimate Apparel features Justin Austin, Errin Duane Brooks, Kearstin Piper Brown, ChanÃ¡e Curtis, Adrienne Danrich, Jesse Darden, Arnold Livingston Geis, Tesia Kwarteng, Anna Laurenzo, Barrington Lee, Jasmine Muhammad, Naomi Louisa O'Connell, Adam Richardson, Kimberli Render, David Morgans Sanchez, Krysty Swann, Indra Thomas, Chabrelle Williams and Jorell Williams.

Set in turn of the century New York, Intimate Apparel tells the story of Esther (Kearstin Piper Brown), a lonely, single African-American woman who makes her living sewing beautiful corsets and ladies' undergarments. Seeking love and romance, Esther embarks on a letter writing relationship with a mysterious suitor laboring on the Panama Canal and comes to realize that only her self-reliance and certainty of her own worth will see her through life's challenges.

Intimate Apparel has choreography by Dianne McIntyre, sets by Michael Yeargan, costumes by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Marc Salzberg, projections by 59 Productions, casting by The Telsey Office, and music direction by Steven Osgood. Theresa Flanagan is the Stage Manager.

Lincoln Center Theater gratefully acknowledges Lynne and Richard Pasculano's visionary leadership support of Intimate Apparel. Intimate Apparel is sponsored by American Express. LCT's production is the recipient of a Laurents/Hatcher Foundation Theater Development Grant. Generous support is also provided by: Ted and Mary Jo Shen Charitable Gift Fund, Kara Unterberg, Kaily Smith Westbrook, Iris Smith, David Berg Foundation, contributing sponsor Hanky Panky, Marta Heflin Foundation, the Tobin Theatre Arts Fund and the National Endowment for the Arts. LCT is grateful to The Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American work at LCT. Lincoln Center's Theater's production season is generously supported by the LuEsther T. Mertz Charitable Trust

Great Performances is produced by the WNET Group. Bill O'Donnell is a series producer and David Horn is executive producer. Gary Halvorsen will direct.