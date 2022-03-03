Photos: First Look at Brittney Johnson as Glinda in WICKED

Just last month, Brittney Johnson took her first bow as Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, making her the first Black actress to assume the iconic role. Johnson joined the cast opposite Lindsay Pearce as Elphaba, Alexandra Billings as Madame Morrible, Michael McCormick as The Wizard, Sam Gravitte as Fiyero, Jordan Barrow as Boq, Mili Diaz as Nessarose, and Michael X. Martin as Doctor Dillamond. Check out photos of her in action below!

Brittney Johnson has appeared on Broadway in Les Misérables (Eponine), Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, and Kristin Chenoweth: For the Girls.

Currently the 5th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Photo Credit: Joan Marcus



Brittney Johnson



Brittney Johnson



Brittney Johnson



Brittney Johnson and Sam Gravitte



Brittney Johnson and Lindsay Pearce



Brittney Johnson