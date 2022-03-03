Skylar Astin Joins GREY'S ANATOMY in Recurring Role

Skylar Astin has joined the cast of Grey's Anatomy as a new recurring character. The Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist star will make his debut on the hit ABC series on March 24.

Variety reports that Astin will play Todd Eames, who is "charming and handsome with a gentle soul." Eames, who has a PhD in environmental sciences, is close with his sister who is currently a pregnant patient at Grey Sloan Memorial.

Astin played Georg in the original Broadway production of Spring Awakening, a role which he reprised for the recent reunion concert and will be featured on the upcoming HBO documentary surrounding the event. On television, he was seen as Greg on Crazy Ex-Girlfriend and as Max on Zoey's Extraordinary Girlfriend. He also appeared in Pitch Perfect.

Additionally, Astin played Finch in the Kennedy Center's concert production of How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, opposite Betsy Wolfe and Michael Urie, and the Baker in the Hollywood Bowl's production of Into the Woods.

Recipient of the 2007 Golden Globe® Award for Best Drama Television Series and nominated for multiple Emmys®, including Outstanding Drama Series, "Grey's Anatomy" is considered one of the great television shows of our time.

The high-intensity medical drama, now in its 18th season, follows Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions daily. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.