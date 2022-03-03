Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles' Celebrate 15 Years of Stephen Colbert's Americone Dream

Americone Dream is Colbert's signature flavor of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

On last night's episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert celebrated 15 delicious years of the fudge-covered waffle cone and caramel swirl goodness, his signature flavor of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Friends of the show Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles were so moved by the anniversary, they wrote a song about everything that happened in the last 15 years.

Check out the video below!

The #1 night series airs Monday through Friday, 11:35 PM - 12:37 AM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, streams live and on demand on Paramount+, and available in audio form as a daily podcast, THE LATE SHOW POD SHOW with Stephen Colbert.

