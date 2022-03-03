VIDEO: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles' Celebrate 15 Years of Stephen Colbert's Americone Dream

On last night's episode of The Late Show, Stephen Colbert celebrated 15 delicious years of the fudge-covered waffle cone and caramel swirl goodness, his signature flavor of Ben & Jerry's ice cream.

Friends of the show Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles were so moved by the anniversary, they wrote a song about everything that happened in the last 15 years.

