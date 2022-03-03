Award-Winning Costume and Set Designer Tony Walton Dies at 87
The designer was nominated for sixteen Tony awards over his extensive career.
According to a Deadline article, acclaimed costume and set designer Tony Walton has passed away at the age of 87. He died on March 2nd from issues related to a stroke. Bridget LeRoy, his stepdaughter, released the news of his death on Facebook, writing, "A fond and loving farewell to the most fabulous stepdad and human being in the world. Love you forever, Tony Walton. Have a great trip."
Tony Walton was a director and designer, honored with 16 Tony Award nominations for his Broadway sets and/or costumes. Pippin, House of Blue Leaves, and Guys and Dolls won him Tonys. Among his 20 films, Mary Poppins, The Boy Friend, The Wiz and Murder on the Orient Express earned him five Academy Award nominations. All That Jazz won him the Oscar and "Death of a Salesman" the Emmy. Previous designs for the world of Dickens include those for ten years of annual presentations of A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden. In 1991 he was elected to the Theatre Hall of Fame.
Walton was born in Surrey, England. His wife, Gen LeRoy, daughters Emma Walton Hamilton and Bridget LeRoy, and grandchildren outlive him. Deadline writes that a private memorial service is to be held at Sag Harbor, as well as a public memorial at sometime in the future.
His extensive list of award nominations and wins are as follows:
Drama Desk Awards - 2000 - Outstanding Set Design - Play
Tony Walton, Uncle Vanya (won)
Tony Awards - 2000 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton, Uncle Vanya
Drama Desk Awards - 1997 - Outstanding Set Design - Musical
Tony Walton, Steel Pier
Outer Critics Circle Awards - 1997 - Best Set Design
Tony Walton, Steel Pier
Tony Awards - 1997 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton, Steel Pier
The Lortels - 1996 - Outstanding Scenic Design
Tony Walton, A Fair Country (won)
The Hewes Awards - 1994 - Scenic Design
Tony Walton, She Loves Me
Tony Awards - 1994 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton, She Loves Me
Drama Desk Awards - 1992 - Outstanding Set Design
Tony Walton, Guys and Dolls
Outer Critics Circle Awards - 1992 - Best Set, Costume and Lighting Design
Tony Walton, Four Baboons Adoring the Sun
Tony Awards - 1992 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton, Guys and Dolls (won)
Tony Awards - 1991 - Best Revival
Tony Walton, The Will Rogers Follies
Drama Desk Awards - 1989 - Outstanding Set Design
Tony Walton, Lend Me a Tenor (won)
Drama Desk Awards - 1989 - Outstanding Set Design
Tony Walton, Grand Hotel
Outer Critics Circle Awards - 1989 - Best Set Design
Tony Walton, Lend Me a Tenor
Tony Awards - 1988 - Best Costume Design
Tony Walton , Anything Goes
Tony Awards - 1988 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton , Anything Goes
Drama Desk Awards - 1987 - Outstanding Costume Design
Tony Walton, Anything Goes
Drama Desk Awards - 1987 - Outstanding Set Design
Tony Walton, Anything Goes
Tony Awards - 1987 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton, The Front Page
The Hewes Awards - 1986 - Scenic Design
Tony Walton, The House Of Blue Leaves (won)
Tony Awards - 1986 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton , The House of Blue Leaves (won)
Drama Desk Awards - 1984 - Outstanding Set Design
Tony Walton, The Real Thing
Tony Awards - 1984 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton, The Real Thing
Tony Awards - 1980 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton, A Day in Hollywood/A Night in the Ukraine
Tony Awards - 1976 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton , Chicago
Drama Desk Awards - 1973 - Outstanding Set Design
Tony Walton, Pippin (won)
Drama Desk Awards - 1973 - Outstanding Set Design
Tony Walton, Shelter (won)
Tony Awards - 1973 - Best Scenic Design
Tony Walton, Pippin
Tony Awards - 1967 - Best Costume Design
Tony Walton, The Apple Tree
Photo Credits: Walter McBride