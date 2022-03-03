Award-Winning Costume and Set Designer Tony Walton Dies at 87

According to a Deadline article, acclaimed costume and set designer Tony Walton has passed away at the age of 87. He died on March 2nd from issues related to a stroke. Bridget LeRoy, his stepdaughter, released the news of his death on Facebook, writing, "A fond and loving farewell to the most fabulous stepdad and human being in the world. Love you forever, Tony Walton. Have a great trip."

Tony Walton was a director and designer, honored with 16 Tony Award nominations for his Broadway sets and/or costumes. Pippin, House of Blue Leaves, and Guys and Dolls won him Tonys. Among his 20 films, Mary Poppins, The Boy Friend, The Wiz and Murder on the Orient Express earned him five Academy Award nominations. All That Jazz won him the Oscar and "Death of a Salesman" the Emmy. Previous designs for the world of Dickens include those for ten years of annual presentations of A Christmas Carol at Madison Square Garden. In 1991 he was elected to the Theatre Hall of Fame.

Walton was born in Surrey, England. His wife, Gen LeRoy, daughters Emma Walton Hamilton and Bridget LeRoy, and grandchildren outlive him. Deadline writes that a private memorial service is to be held at Sag Harbor, as well as a public memorial at sometime in the future.

His extensive list of award nominations and wins are as follows:

