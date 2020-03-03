Wake Up With BWW 3/3: WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd like to wish a happy first preview to Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? which officially begins performances on Broadway tonight, March 3!

Yesterday, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Studio, has died. He was 93.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside the Actors Studio, has died at age 93.. (more...)

2) BEETLEJUICE Has Announced its New Playing Schedule

Beginning Monday March 9, 2020, the playing schedule for Beetlejuice at Broadway's Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway) will be as follows: Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 7pm, Friday and Saturday at 8pm, Sunday at 7:30pm with matinees Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.. (more...)

4) Stage and Screen Actress Claudette Nevins Dies at 82

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Claudette Nevins has died at age 82. According to People, her family confirmed her in a statement, announcing that she died in hospice on Feb. 20 at her home in Los Angeles.. (more...)

5) BWW Review: FIDELIO, Royal Opera House

by Alexandra Coghlan

On reflection, we should have been more suspicious. But when the curtain rose on a solid, period Fidelio complete with lowering prison walls and lank-haired French revolutionaries, a basket of freshly guillotined heads adding some grisly colour, it was easy to settle in for a breeches and muskets romp. Of course, German director Tobias Kratzer had no such intention.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? begins previews on Broadway tonight!

Rupert Everett and Laurie Metcalf lead this revival which is directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello, and also starring Russell Tovey and 2019 Olivier Award winner Patsy Ferran. The official opening night is set for Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Booth Theatre.

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? will feature set design by Miriam Buether (currently represented on Broadway by To Kill a Mockingbird), lighting design by nine-time Tony Award winner Jules Fisher & three-time Tony Award winner Peggy Eisenhauer, and costumes by Tony and Academy Award winner Ann Roth.

BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Alison Fraser

BroadwayWorld is excited to bring you the newest episode of our first self-produced podcast - Ben Rimalower's Broken Records, The Albums You Wouldn't Shut Up About. On each weekly episode Rimalower and co-host Daniel Nolen chat with guests about one album that they were obsessed with, how they discovered it, what it led them to, where they were in life when it impacted them and how it's stayed with them since.

In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser about her 1996 album "A New York Romance." They also discuss Rusty Magee, James Taylor, Benjamin Dreyer, Bill Finn, "In Trousers," "March of the Falsettos," "The Music Man," Rebecca Luker, Oliver, Eydie Gormé, "My Fair Lady," Harry Nilsson, John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask, Bernadette Peters, "Gigi," Mary Testa, Annie Golden, Daisy Eagan, Laura Nyro, Linda Rondstadt, Michael John LaChiusa, "First Daughter Suite," Elvis Costello, Aaron Mark, Rammstein, Patty Darcy, and Lena Horne. Alison has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, including "The Secret Garden" and "Romance/Romance," both of which earned her Tony nominations. She also appeared alongside Patti LuPone in the 2008 revival of "Gypsy."

Leslie Odom Jr. will appear on THE Kelly Clarkson SHOW!

What we're geeking out over: Watch SNL Parody THE SOUND OF MUSIC with John Mulaney

This weekend's episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE brought us another musical parody sketch, featuring host John Mulaney.

Cast member Cecily Strong and Mulaney parodied Sixteen Going on Seventeen from The Sound of Music, with a comedic twist.

What we're watching: Watch Highlights from GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY on Broadway!

Preview performances are underway for Girl from the North Country, which officially opens at the Belasco Theatre on March 5. Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country - the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

Social Butterfly: Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer are Expecting a Baby Girl in May

Betsy Wolfe announced via her Instagram that she and husband Adam Krauthamer are expecting a baby girl in May!

Wolfe and Krauthamer (who is the President & Executive Director of

Local 802, and also recently played in the Orchestra of Frozen on Broadway) met in 2014 while rehearsing for Bullets Over Broadway. They were married in 2018.

