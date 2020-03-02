Stage and Screen Actress Claudette Nevins Dies at 82

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actress Claudette Nevins has died at age 82. According to People, her family confirmed her in a statement, announcing that she died in hospice on Feb. 20 at her home in Los Angeles.

On Broadway, Nevins is best known for her role in the original production of Plaza Suite, in 1968. She also appeared in the Broadway productions of Wait Until Dark, Danton's Death, and The Wall.

Nevins was known on the small screen for her recurring roles in television shows Melrose Place, Headmaster, Police Story, Husbands, and Wives & Lovers. She also occasionally appeared on series like M*A*S*H, One Day at a Time and Beverly Hills, 90210. Nevins also worked on the daytime soap opera Love of Life.

In addition to television, Nevins' career spanned film as well, including appearances in The Mask (1961), Sleeping With the Enemy (1991), Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) and Something's Gotta Give (2003).

Read more on People.com.





