Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer are Expecting a Baby Girl in May

Betsy Wolfe announced via her Instagram that she and husband Adam Krauthamer are expecting a baby girl in May!

See the post below!

Wolfe and Krauthamer (who is the President & Executive Director of

Local 802, and also recently played in the Orchestra of Frozen on Broadway) met in 2014 while rehearsing for Bullets Over Broadway. They were married in 2018.

Betsy Wolfe is best known for her work in Falsettos, Waitress The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Last Five Years and more.

