Betsy Wolfe and Adam Krauthamer are Expecting a Baby Girl in May
Betsy Wolfe announced via her Instagram that she and husband Adam Krauthamer are expecting a baby girl in May!
See the post below!
We're adding a little more love to our family! Very excited for new adventures with our baby girl in May:)
A post shared by Betsy Wolfe (@bwolfepack) on Mar 2, 2020 at 7:58am PST
Wolfe and Krauthamer (who is the President & Executive Director of
Local 802, and also recently played in the Orchestra of Frozen on Broadway) met in 2014 while rehearsing for Bullets Over Broadway. They were married in 2018.
Betsy Wolfe is best known for her work in Falsettos, Waitress The Mystery of Edwin Drood, The Last Five Years and more.
Photo Credit: Betsy Wolfe
