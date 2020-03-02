BWW Exclusive: Ben Rimalower's Broken Records with Special Guest, Alison Fraser
In this episode, Ben and Daniel talk to two-time Tony nominee Alison Fraser about her 1996 album "A New York Romance." They also discuss Rusty Magee, James Taylor, Benjamin Dreyer, Bill Finn, "In Trousers," "March of the Falsettos," "The Music Man," Rebecca Luker, Oliver, Eydie Gormé, "My Fair Lady," Harry Nilsson, John Cameron Mitchell, Stephen Trask, Bernadette Peters, "Gigi," Mary Testa, Annie Golden, Daisy Eagan, Laura Nyro, Linda Rondstadt, Michael John LaChiusa, "First Daughter Suite," Elvis Costello, Aaron Mark, Rammstein, Patty Darcy, and Lena Horne. Alison has appeared in numerous Broadway shows, including "The Secret Garden" and "Romance/Romance," both of which earned her Tony nominations. She also appeared alongside Patti LuPone in the 2008 revival of "Gypsy."
