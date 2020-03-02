VIDEO: Watch SNL Parody THE SOUND OF MUSIC with John Mulaney

This weekend's episode of SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE brought us another musical parody sketch, featuring host John Mulaney and musical guest David Byrne!

Cast member Cecily Strong and Mulaney parodied Sixteen Going on Seventeen from The Sound of Music, with a comedic twist.

Watch the hilarious sketch below!

Mulaney's past appearances on SNL have also come with musical parody sketches. Watch THE MARCH 2019 sketch, Bodega Bathroom, here, the April 2018 sketch, Lobster Diner, here, and this weekend's Airport Sushi sketch here.

