Check Out Exclusive New Designs & Savings In The Theatre Shop
The Theatre Shop is adding brand new designs every week! Start Monday off right by indulging your inner threatre kid with a brand new design!
Most of our designs are available in a huge variety of colors and they all come in a wide array of sizes that'll fit kids and adults of all shapes and sizes!
The BroadwayWorld store features a ton of new, original designs in Adult, Youth, and Kids sizes, as well as jackets, sweaters, pillows, mugs and more!
The BroadwayWorld store features a ton of new, original designs in Adult, Youth, and Kids sizes, as well as jackets, sweaters, pillows, mugs and more!
CHECK OUT OUR SPECIAL BWW OFFER OF THE WEEK
Dancer First T-Shirt
$20.00
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for dancers of all sizes and ages! Let the world know you're a dancer who dances!
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Dark heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
5, 6, 7, 8 T-Shirt
$20.00
You've now found the staple t-shirt of your wardrobe. With Our 5, 6, 7, 8 T-shirt you'll always be ready to break into dance... because a dancer dances. (And you probably need this job.)
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Dark heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
May Break Into Song (Color) T-Shirt
$20.00
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. If you're known to spontaneously break into song, then this is the perfect T-Shirt for you!
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Dark heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
BUY NOW
Two Show Day Unisex T-Shirt
$21.00
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for all genders! Let everyone know you've got a two show day today!
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Dark heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
I Can't I'm In Tech T-Shirt
$20.00
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. Let everyone know you're too busy in tech!
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Dark heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
Two Show Day Unisex T-Shirt
$20.00
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. It's comfortable and flattering for all genders! Let everyone know you've got a two show day today!
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Dark heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
Broadway Queen T-Shirt
$25.00
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. Let everyone know you're a Broadway queen at the stage door, in the rush line, or just for every day wear!
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Dark heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
Point Me Toward The Stage T-Shirt
$25.00
This t-shirt is everything you've dreamed of and more. It feels soft and lightweight, with the right amount of stretch. With our Point Me Toward The Stage T-shirt you'll never miss your entrance!
• 100% ring-spun cotton
• Sport grey is 90% ring-spun cotton, 10% polyester
• Dark heather is 65% polyester, 35% cotton
• 4.5 oz/y² (153 g/m²)
• Pre-shrunk
• Shoulder-to-shoulder taping
• Quarter-turned to avoid crease down the center
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
We've got your first look at the all new musical adaptation of BACK TO THE FUTURE!... (read more)
BWW Exclusive: Thomas Schumacher Reveals Next Steps for HERCULES, AIDA & More!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a new North American tour of Elton John and Tim Rice's Tony-winning Broadway smash Aida will premiere at Paper M... (read more)
WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME Will Be Filmed For Future Release; Submit to Be in Live Audience!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, What the Constitution Means to Me is in the process of being recorded for eventual future release. BroadwayWorld... (read more)
Australian Actor Peter Saide Passes Away at 36
Peter Saide, Australian actor who recently appeared on stage in LAST DAYS OF SUMMER at George Street Playhouse, Desperate Measures Off-Broadway and m... (read more)
Video: CITY OF ANGELS Stars Theo James, Hadley Fraser and More Gear Up for Their West End Run
The West End will welcome a transfer of the hit Donmar Warehours production of City of Angels. Check out some video from inside rehearsals as the cast... (read more)
SING STREET Box Office Opens This Week with Special 1982 Pricing!
The Lyceum Theatre box office opens Thursday, February 27 at 10am (EST) for the new Broadway musical SING STREET starring the cast of the critically a... (read more)