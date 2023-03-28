Wake Up With BWW 3/28: Inside SWEENEY TODD Opening Night, Plus a Message From Rachel Brosnahan!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

This past weekend saw the opening night of Sweeney Todd on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out some of our coverage below, including red carpet footage and more!

Plus, Paper Mill Playhouse has announced its 2023-24 season, which will include the world premiere of The Great Gatsby, and more!

Final casting has been revealed for the terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. The production will be led by Laurie Metcalf as "Raleigh," Tatiana Maslany as "Max," Paul Sparks as "Henry," Sophia Anne Caruso as "Marlow," and Millicent Simmonds as "Bernie," as well as Cyndi Coyne as "The Ancient," Colby Kipnes as "Squirrel," Alyssa Emily Marvin as "A1656," and Eamon Patrick O'Connell as "The Boy."

THE GREAT GATSBY World Premiere & More Set for Paper Mill Playhouse 2023-24 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Paper Mill Playhouse has revealed its 2023-2024 season of five musicals. See the full programming, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Video: Josh Groban, Annaleigh Ashford & Company of SWEENEY TODD Celebrate Opening Night

by Opening Night

The best of Broadway came out to attend the tale last night at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. We're taking you inside opening night of Sweeney Todd in this video!. (more...)

Metcalf, Maslany & Sparks Led GREY HOUSE Sets Complete Cast & Creative Team

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Final casting has been revealed for the terrifying New York premiere of Grey House by Levi Holloway, directed by two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Get to Know the Tony Nominators

by Cara Joy David

This time of year, most know the most important people in the industry are sadly not anyone putting on a show, but rather the Tony nominators. Usually, this is the time that many selected nominators start dropping out, typically because of involvement in an eligible production or failure to see all eligible productions. This season, we've so far had very few recusals, so as of now there is a pretty full slate.. (more...)

Photos: Ariana Grande Shares Photos With Cynthia Erivo Behind the Scenes For the WICKED Film

by Stephi Wild

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share some photos of herself and Cynthia Erivo behind the scenes of the upcoming Wicked film.. (more...)

Video: Watch Idina Menzel Perform as Adam Sandler's 'Opera Man' From SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

by Michael Major

Idina Menzel opened the 24th Annual Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor ceremony by performing Adam Sandler's 'Opera Man.' Menzel's performance called out famous audience members who gathered to celebrate Sandler, including Jennifer Aniston, Rob Schneider, David Spade, and more. Watch the performance video now!. (more...)

Video: SWEENEY TODD Opening Night Brings Out Lin-Manuel Miranda, Len Cariou And More!

by BroadwayWorld TV

See video from inside opening night below as original Sweeney, Len Cariou, Tony-winner Lin-Manuel Miranda, Norm Lewis, Lea Salonga turn out to celebrate the Sondheim classic!. (more...)

Video: Lea Salonga and David Korins Tour the Newly Transformed Broadway Theatre For HERE LIES LOVE

by Stephi Wild

Tickets are now on sale for Here Lies Love. Check out an all new video, featuring Lea Salonga and David Korins touring the newly transformed Broadway Theatre!. (more...)

